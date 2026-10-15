Coker Law's Stefano Portigliatti To Join“Getting Beyond The $1 Million In Trucking Cases” Seminar

The seminar will take place Thursday, October 29, at Historic Dubsdread in Orlando, bringing together experienced trucking attorneys to share proven strategies, practical insights and real-world approaches to complex trucking litigation.

Portigliatti, who specializes in commercial motor vehicle cases at Coker Law, will share his experience handling all types of commercial vehicle cases and discuss the issues attorneys should consider when developing a case from the earliest stages.

“Trucking cases require lawyers to look beyond the crash and understand the full picture of not just how the crash happened, but who is involved in the transportation cycle and how that driver ended up behind the wheel of that truck,” said Portigliatti.“The evidence, insurance coverage, trucking regulations, and decisions made by the companies involved can all become critical to building a strong case. This seminar gives attorneys an opportunity to dig into those issues and walk away with practical tools they can use in their own cases.”

The half-day program will address key issues facing attorneys handling trucking and commercial vehicle cases, including obtaining critical evidence and data following a crash, identifying additional responsible parties and insurance policies, understanding and applying trucking rules and regulations, and effectively deposing truck drivers and trucking companies.

The program will also include a workshop focused on working through real trucking cases and applying the strategies discussed during the seminar.

Joining Portigliatti as featured speakers are Joe Camerlengo and Joseph A. Fried, founding partners of The Truck Accident Law Firm. Both attorneys focus their practices on representing victims of truck and commercial vehicle crashes and bring extensive experience in trucking litigation to the seminar.

The three attorneys will share their perspectives on the investigation and litigation of trucking cases, offering attendees practical guidance on how to identify the evidence, coverage and liability issues that can shape a case.

Portigliatti brings extensive experience in commercial motor vehicle litigation to the program. He has represented clients in more than 100 trucking cases and has taken multiple trucking cases to verdict. He is board certified in trucking litigation and civil trial law and serves on the Board of Regents of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys. He also serves as Co-Chair of the Florida Justice Association's Trucking Litigation Committee.

For Portigliatti, the seminar reflects the importance of continued education in an area of litigation where the evidence and legal issues can be particularly complex.

“Every trucking case presents its own challenges, but there are certain steps lawyers can take early in a case that can make a significant difference in understanding what happened and who may be responsible,” Portigliatti said.“Sharing those strategies with other attorneys ultimately helps us all become better advocates for our clients.”

The seminar will run from 9am to 2 p.m. The program is designed for attorneys who handle trucking, personal injury and commercial vehicle litigation and want to strengthen their approach to investigating and developing these cases.

About Coker Law:

At Coker Law Personal Injury Lawyers, our personal injury team is composed of elite trial attorneys dedicated to securing justice for the injured. For nearly five decades, we have proudly served the Jacksonville, Florida, community, recovering hundreds of millions in compensation for our clients.

Contact Information:

Stefano Portigliatti

Shareholder of Coker Law

904-373-7369

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