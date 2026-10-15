Minitab Insights Launches Research Initiative With New Report Revealing A Critical Gap In Manufacturing Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research branch provides manufacturing and quality professionals with actionable intelligence on the trends and technologies shaping the industry

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data analytics, predictive modeling, and process improvement solutions, today announced Minitab Insights, a global initiative that will publish original research, industry insights, and expert perspectives based on global surveys of manufacturing and quality professionals.

Available at no cost, Minitab Insights will produce first-hand findings, key survey data from manufacturing leaders, in-depth research reports, and webinars that examine timely trends across manufacturing, quality, analytics, AI, and process improvement. The initiative will combine survey results, original research, expert interviews, and practical takeaways to help guide organizations on their digital transformation journey.

The inaugural report,“State of Manufacturing Data Collection,” reveals a significant disconnect between the data manufacturers collect and how effectively they translate it into decisions that improve quality, productivity, and performance.

While 88.8% of respondents collect defect and quality data, only 6% report fully integrated data sources, limiting many organizations to basic reporting rather than predictive or optimized decision-making. The research also shows that 45.5% use data for basic reporting, compared with just 6.8% who use data for predictive or optimized decision-making.

“Manufacturers are collecting more data than ever, but data alone does not improve performance. The real opportunity lies in connecting information across operations, so teams understand what is happening, why, and where to act,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer at Minitab.“Minitab Insights will be a valuable resource allowing leaders to see where they stand, learn from industry peers, and find practical ways to turn data into better decisions and measurable results.”

The research identifies three central themes:



Collection is ahead of connection. Organizations widely collect quality information, but few have fully integrated data environments.

Manual processes remain widespread. Paper records, spreadsheets, and isolated systems continue to delay insight and limit visibility. Predictive maturity is limited. Most manufacturers use data to explain what happened rather than anticipate what will happen next.



Minitab experts note that the challenge is not simply collecting data. It makes that data useful.

“The research points to a clear gap between collecting manufacturing data and translating it into operational insight,” said Cheryl Pammer, Senior Head of Marketing Analytics & Research at Minitab.“When information remains siloed in separate systems or manual processes, it is harder to connect quality and production signals, understand what drives performance, and move beyond reporting what has already happened. The findings show why data integration is an important step toward more predictive analysis.”

Minitab Insights provides executive leaders, quality professionals, and engineers with a free, in-depth look at critical issues shaping the future of manufacturing, featuring input and analysis from leading voices around the globe.

How the Research Was Conducted

The inaugural Minitab Insights Research Report draws on 582 survey responses from manufacturing professionals across 66 countries and 10 manufacturing verticals, collected through email, webinar, and event polling. The research examines how organizations collect, integrate, and use production data, including automation levels, real-time visibility, and investment.

Minitab Insights supplemented the survey results and analysis with qualitative interviews with manufacturing practitioners, Minitab customers, and industry experts to provide practical context.

Access the inaugural Minitab Insights Research Report.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions, with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating real-time monitoring, data collection, statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded natural language AI capabilities, Minitab helps manufacturers and service providers consolidate data, uncover insights, and accelerate decision-making to achieve measurable results.

In more than 100 countries, the world's leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab solutions and services to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. For more information, visit .

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