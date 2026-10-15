Eyonis To Present Clinical Evidence For AI-Powered Lung Cancer Screening At CHEST 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benoit Huet, PhD, to discuss performance of eyonis® LCS, which combines pulmonary nodule detection with malignancy assessment to aid in diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 15, 2026 - Eyonis Inc., a Median Technologies company focused on AI for cancer detection and diagnosis, will present clinical evidence supporting eyonis ® LCS, its FDA-cleared AI-powered lung cancer screening software, at CHEST 2026, the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians, taking place October 18–21 in Phoenix.

The presentation will bring the clinical evidence used to establish eyonis LCS performance to the pulmonology community, including results from a 2,163-patient study supporting the software's FDA-cleared use in lung cancer screening.

Lung cancer screening can identify pulmonary nodules at an earlier stage, but finding a nodule is only the first step. Clinicians must then determine which findings are most concerning and which patients may require additional evaluation.

eyonis LCS is designed to support that process by combining computer-aided detection (CADe) of pulmonary nodules with computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) that provides radiologists with a nodule-specific malignancy score. The software is intended to support clinicians as they evaluate pulmonary nodules detected during low-dose CT lung cancer screening.

“Finding a pulmonary nodule is only the beginning of the lung cancer screening process,” said Oran Muduroglu, President of Eyonis Inc.“The next question is whether that nodule is concerning enough to warrant additional evaluation. CHEST gives us an opportunity to discuss with pulmonologists how AI can support both detection and malignancy assessment while keeping the clinician at the center of the decision.”

Clinical evidence to be presented at CHEST

Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research at Median Technologies, will present the abstract,“Artificial Intelligence for Lung Cancer Screening: Patient-Level Performance of a Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis Software as a Medical Device.” The research includes co-authors from Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

In the 2,163-patient study, eyonis LCS demonstrated strong patient-level performance, with 93.3% sensitivity, 92.4% specificity, 99.9% negative predictive value and an AUC of 0.977.

The results demonstrate the software's ability to aid clinicians in identifying patients with lung cancer while minimizing false positive results that may lead to unnecessary and potentially dangerous invasive procedures. In reader testing, use of eyonis LCS reduced false-positive findings by 68% compared with radiologists alone-roughly two-thirds fewer suspicious findings for clinicians and nodule clinics to sort through.

The 0.977 AUC and nodule-specific malignancy score also provide additional information that can help radiologists and pulmonologists decide with greater confidence whether a higher-risk finding warrants earlier diagnostic work-up, such as PET/CT or biopsy.

Presentation: Artificial Intelligence for Lung Cancer Screening: Patient-Level Performance of a Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis Software as a Medical Device

Presenter: Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research, Median Technologies

Session: AI in Lung Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

Date and time: October 19, 2026, 10:20–10:50 a.m.

Location: Exhibit Hall Rapid Fire Area 3D

Eyonis in Booth #1221

Throughout the conference, Eyonis will demonstrate eyonis LCS at Booth #1221 and meet with pulmonologists, radiologists, lung cancer screening program leaders and other clinicians interested in the role of AI in lung cancer screening.

The software received FDA 510(k) clearance in February 2026 and is commercially available in the United States.

CHEST provides an opportunity for Eyonis to engage with pulmonologists, who play a central role in lung cancer screening and in evaluating and managing patients with suspicious pulmonary nodules.

About Eyonis

Eyonis, a Median Technologies company, commercializes AI-powered Software as a Medical Device for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Its flagship product, eyonis® LCS, analyzes low-dose CT scans to detect suspicious lung nodules and assess their likelihood of malignancy. eyonis LCS received FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026. To learn more, visit eyonis.ai.

About Median Technologies

Median Technologies provides AI-powered medical imaging solutions for cancer diagnosis, treatment and drug development. The company operates through two businesses: Eyonis, which develops AI-powered Software as a Medical Device for cancer detection and diagnosis, and iCRO, which provides imaging services for oncology clinical trials. Headquartered in France with operations in the United States and China, Median Technologies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALMDT. To learn more, visit

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Benoit Huet

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