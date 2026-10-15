NVNM Chain Opens Layer 1 Testnet To Deliver Accountability Infrastructure For AI Agentic Activity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Testnet allows enterprises and developers to independently verify the data driving autonomous decisions without exposing proprietary source files

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVNM Chain today announced the launch of its Layer 1 testnet, opening an environment where institutions and developers can build and test applications that anchor cryptographic proofs of data used across complex financial and AI workflows.

NVNM Chain addresses a primary barrier to enterprise AI adoption by building attestation directly into the chain itself. Through a native attestation to precompile, every record-from any autonomous agent or developer-conforms to a single, chain-enforced standard format with built-in role controls and persistent wallet identities for each agent. Proprietary source files remain strictly within an owner's private infrastructure; only cryptographic fingerprints are committed onchain. Counterparties and regulators can independently verify data provenance, state, and decision integrity on a public ledgerwith fees paid in stablecoins and priced in dollars.

“The critical question facing institutions is not just what an AI agent reported, but what specific data informed its decision and whether that lineage can be independently audited later,” said Bill Papp, CEO of NVNM Chain.“Our Layer 1 testnet allows teams to validate this auditability in real-world scenarios-ensuring accountability while proprietary source documents remain fully secure and off-chain.”

The testnet showcases immediate enterprise utility across core institutional use cases:



Legal Citation Verification (NVNM Cite): Law firms confirm every cited case is a real, canonical citation and receive a tamper-proof onchain receipt showing the check ran on a specific document at a specific time. Source briefs never leave the firm.

Real Estate & Sustainability Data Verification (Measurabl): Demonstrates how asset-level operational and ESG metrics can be cryptographically anchored to establish audited data integrity for sustainable finance and portfolio reporting. AI Compute Compliance (NVNM Trace): Operators of advanced AI chips can anchor tamper-proof receipts that custody moved as declared, jurisdiction by jurisdiction. Exporters and regulators verify the record of provenance of AI chips and processes without seeing proprietary workloads.



“As AI becomes central to real estate decision-making, trust in the underlying data is essential,” said Maureen Waters, CEO of Measurabl.“The launch of NVNM Chain's Layer 1 testnet is an important step toward verifiable provenance for building performance data while protecting proprietary information. That foundation can give owners, operators and investors greater confidence in the data they use to manage assets and deploy capital.”

Sovereign Layer 1 Architecture

As detailed in the newly released NVNM Chain Whitepaper,“NVNM Chain is a sovereign Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to record cryptographic proofs of agentic activity.”

The architecture pairs Reth execution with Commonware Simplex BFT consensus and removes the volatile native gas token entirely. Transaction fees are paid in USD stablecoins using any qualifying stablecoin accepted through the chain's built-in fee market. Because fees are denominated in dollars, institutional and agentic workloads can budget their costs in advance.

Developers can connect a standard EVM wallet, request testnet nUSD from the faucet, and deploy contracts against the native attestation precompile at docs.nvnmchain.io. Each attestation records three proofs: Proof of Origin (which source a data point came from), Proof of Process (how an agent transformed it) and Proof of State (what the data looked like at a given moment).

About NVNM Chain

NVNM Chain is a sovereign Layer 1 blockchain engineered for verifiable private market data and institutional AI workflows. By anchoring cryptographic proofs of inputs, actions, and algorithmic outputs directly on-chain, NVNM Chain enables independent counterparty verification while keeping underlying data sovereign, private, and secure. Learn more at nvnmchain.io.

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