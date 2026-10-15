NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krantz Secure Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm serving operationally mature organizations in New York since 1980, today released an analysis of cyber insurance readiness and a question many businesses do not ask until it is too late: Will our policy actually pay when we file a claim?

Cyber insurance readiness is the state of having the security controls, documentation, and evidence an we expects, and being able to represent them accurately on an application. According to Krantz, readiness matters for one reason above all others. A policy only has value if it pays when an incident occurs, and whether it pays often comes down to how accurately the organization answered the insurer's questions.

The Point of Insurance Is the Payout

Businesses buy cyber insurance for a single outcome: financial protection if they suffer a compromise. That outcome is not automatic. Insurers can, and do, decline claims when they can show that an organization's actual security did not match what it represented when it bought or renewed the policy. The coverage a business believes it has is only as reliable as the accuracy of the answers on its application.

This is a difficult truth precisely because it stays hidden until a claim. An organization can pay premiums for years, believe it is fully protected, and never learn that a gap between its application and its actual controls has quietly undermined the coverage. The discovery then comes at the worst possible time, in the middle of responding to an incident, when the business can least afford a surprise. The time to make an answer true is before it is written down, not after a breach forces the question.

Why Insurers Ask Such Precise Questions

Cyber insurance questionnaires have become detailed and technical because insurers understand exactly where cyber risk sits. They ask about multi-factor authentication, endpoint protection, tested backups, email security, and incident response in specific terms because these controls are what separate a manageable incident from a catastrophic one. The precision is deliberate. It lets the insurer price the risk accurately, and it lets the insurer verify, later, whether the organization's representations were true. For the business, that precision cuts both ways. It makes the application harder to complete, but it also means that an organization which can answer cleanly is genuinely better protected, and can often secure better terms.

Why Claims Get Denied

When a cyber claim is denied, the reasons are consistent and well documented. The most significant is misrepresentation: the organization attested to a control it did not actually have, or had only in part, such as multi-factor authentication that was not enforced everywhere it was claimed. Others include security controls that fell below what the policy required, exclusions for the type of incident or a third party involved, inadequate documentation of the controls that were supposedly in place, and failure to report the incident within the timeframe the policy demands.

Denials happen often enough that they have become a central concern for any business relying on cyber coverage. The common thread is that the insurer, reviewing a claim, looks at what was actually true at the time of the incident, not at what the organization intended or believed. That is why an accurate application is not a formality. It is the difference between being covered and being exposed at the worst possible moment.

Consider a common scenario. A business attests that multi-factor authentication is enabled across the company. In practice it protects most staff but was never enforced on a handful of administrative or service accounts. An attacker compromises one of those accounts. When the claim is reviewed, the gap between the attestation and reality gives the insurer grounds to dispute or deny it. Nothing about the answer felt dishonest when it was given. It was simply not precise, and precision is what the policy was built on.

Having Controls Is Not the Same as Demonstrating Them

The gap that most often causes trouble is between having a control and being able to prove it. An insurer evaluating a claim examines what was in place at the time of the incident, with evidence. Multi-factor authentication that covered most accounts but not the one that was breached, or a backup that existed but had never been tested, can be enough to justify a denial. This is why Krantz treats the questionnaire as a document that must be answered truthfully and supportably, which means closing real gaps rather than optimistically checking boxes.

What Insurers Commonly Require

Specific requirements vary by insurer and policy, and organizations should confirm the details with their broker or carrier. Across the market, however, a consistent core has emerged:



Multi-factor authentication across email, remote access, and administrative accounts.

Modern, centrally managed endpoint protection rather than basic antivirus alone.

Backups that are tested, protected from tampering, and able to restore the business.

Email security against phishing and business email compromise.

Documented security policies and evidence that controls are maintained. A documented incident response plan and prompt reporting of incidents.

None of these are exotic. The difficulty is being able to confirm all of them at once, accurately and with evidence, at the moment an application or a claim requires it.

Answer as If a Claim Depends on It

Krantz encourages clients to complete a cyber insurance application with the same care they would bring to any legal representation, because that is what it is. Every yes should be one the organization could support with evidence if an adjuster asked. Where the honest answer is no, or not yet, the right response is to fix the underlying gap, not to soften the answer. That discipline is what turns a policy from a document into actual protection.

Prepare Before Renewal, Not During It

The organizations that answer confidently prepare well ahead of the deadline. Krantz recommends a straightforward sequence: assess current controls against what insurers evaluate, close the gaps on a schedule the business controls, and document the evidence so it exists when the questionnaire arrives. Preparing early does more than smooth the renewal. It ensures that the answers the organization gives are ones it can stand behind if a claim is ever filed. The organizations that treat the questionnaire as a forcing function, using it to find and close gaps on their own schedule rather than under deadline pressure, tend to end up both better insured and better protected.

How Krantz Helps

Krantz approaches readiness the way it approaches security generally. A readiness review maps the organization's current controls against the areas insurers evaluate, identifies the gaps, and helps close them on a planned schedule. The company then helps document the evidence and manage the underlying controls over time, so that when a questionnaire arrives the organization can answer accurately and support every answer, and so that if a claim is ever filed, the coverage holds. For regulated organizations, the same controls and evidence also satisfy client security questionnaires and regulatory expectations, so the effort compounds across the business.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my cyber insurance policy actually pay a claim?

It depends heavily on the accuracy of the answers on your application. Insurers can deny claims when an organization's actual controls did not match what it represented. A policy protects you only if your attestations were accurate and you can support them with evidence.

Why do cyber insurance claims get denied?

The most common reasons include misrepresentation on the application, security controls that fell below policy requirements, policy exclusions, inadequate documentation, and late reporting of the incident. Answering the application accurately and being able to prove your controls is the best protection against denial.

What cybersecurity controls do cyber insurers require?

Requirements vary by insurer and policy, but a consistent core has emerged: multi-factor authentication, modern endpoint protection, tested and protected backups, email security, documented security policies, and an incident response plan with prompt reporting.

How should a company prepare for a cyber insurance renewal?

Prepare before the deadline: assess current controls against what insurers evaluate, close gaps on a planned schedule, and document the evidence, so the answers you give are accurate and defensible rather than assembled under time pressure.

Does cyber insurance replace cybersecurity?

No. Insurance transfers some financial risk but does not prevent incidents, and whether it pays depends on the controls an organization can demonstrate. A policy complements an ongoing security program; it does not substitute for one.