Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2027 Six-Month And Second-Quarter Financial Results
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
| August 31,
2026
| August 31,
2025
| August 31,
2026
| August 31,
2025
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|5,848
|$
|3,538
|$
|9,896
|$
|7,982
|Add:
|Interest income, net
|(512
|)
|(240
|)
|(699
|)
|(417
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2,055
|1,244
|3,477
|2,805
|Depreciation and amortization
|472
|439
|941
|807
|Gain on sale of businesses
|-
|-
|-
|(71
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|7,863
|$
|4,981
|$
|13,615
|$
|11,106
Cash provided by operations during the first six months of fiscal 2027 was $17.3 million, compared to $8.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2026, reflecting the receipt of IEEPA tariff refunds and higher trade payables and accrued liabilities. In the first six months of fiscal 2027, the Company used cash generated from operations to repurchase shares of common stock, pay dividends, fund capital expenditures and increase available cash.
As of August 31, 2026, working capital remained stable at $74.7 million, compared to $75.5 million as of February 28, 2026. The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2027 with a net cash position of $40.1 million, compared to $34.1 million as of February 28, 2026.
The Company welcomes investor inquiries via email at ....
About QEP
Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment products sold through home improvement retailers, and professional distribution channels, under brands including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Spray-Lock®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus® and Homelux®.
QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with other operations in the United States, Canada and Asia. Additional information is available at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by words such as“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“may,”“will,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“could,”“should,” and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: general economic conditions; conditions in the home improvement and construction markets; inflationary pressures; tariffs and trade policies; global sourcing and supply chain disruptions; raw material and transportation costs; competitive conditions; customer demand; the Company's ability to maintain and develop customer relationships; foreign currency fluctuations; litigation and regulatory matters; the successful integration of acquisitions; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public filings and disclosures.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550
-Financial Information Follows-
|Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|August 31,
|August 31,
|August 31,
|August 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|61,050
|$
|57,663
|$
|122,005
|$
|119,191
|Cost of goods sold
|40,154
|37,072
|79,357
|75,922
|Gross profit
|20,896
|20,591
|42,648
|43,269
|Operating expenses:
|Shipping
|7,204
|6,653
|14,142
|13,528
|General and administrative
|7,372
|6,012
|13,428
|12,178
|Selling and marketing
|3,669
|3,431
|8,149
|7,357
|Other (income) expense, net
|(4,740
|)
|(47
|)
|(5,745
|)
|(164
|)
|Total operating expenses
|13,505
|16,049
|29,974
|32,899
|Operating income
|7,391
|4,542
|12,674
|10,370
|Interest income, net
|512
|240
|699
|417
|Income before provision for income taxes
|7,903
|4,782
|13,373
|10,787
|Provision for income taxes
|2,055
|1,244
|3,477
|2,805
|Net income from continuing operations operations
|5,848
|3,538
|9,896
|7,982
|Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|300
|-
|300
|Net income
|$
|5,848
|$
|3,838
|$
|9,896
|$
|8,282
|Basic earnings per share:
|From continuing operations
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.09
|$
|3.29
|$
|2.45
|From discontinued operations
|-
|0.09
|-
|0.09
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.18
|$
|3.29
|$
|2.54
|Diluted earnings per share:
|From continuing operations
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.09
|$
|3.29
|$
|2.45
|From discontinued operations
|-
|0.09
|-
|0.09
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.18
|$
|3.29
|$
|2.54
|Weighted average number of common
|shares outstanding:
|Basic
|2,967
|3,255
|3,011
|3,256
|Diluted
|2,967
|3,255
|3,011
|3,256
|Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except par values)
|August 31, 2026
|February 28, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|40,136
|$
|34,092
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $71 and
|$63 at August 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026, respectively
|29,195
|29,154
|Inventories, net
|33,285
|33,324
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,215
|2,680
|Prepaid income taxes
|-
|2,424
|Current assets
|104,831
|101,674
|Property and equipment, net
|14,316
|14,245
|Right of use operating lease assets
|20,297
|19,614
|Deferred income taxes, net
|834
|834
|Other assets
|965
|975
|Total assets
|$
|141,243
|$
|137,342
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|12,202
|$
|10,569
|Accrued liabilities
|14,918
|12,855
|Current operating lease liabilities
|2,752
|2,775
|Income taxes payable
|199
|-
|Lines of credit
|70
|11
|Current maturities of debt
|9
|14
|Current liabilities
|30,150
|26,224
|Long-term debt
|5
|7
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|19,634
|18,970
|Other long-term liabilities
|422
|437
|Total liabilities
|50,211
|45,638
|Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares
|issued and outstanding at August 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026,
|-
|-
|respectively
|Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;
|4,005 shares issued: 2,940 and 3,133 shares outstanding at
|August 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|10,361
|10,361
|Retained earnings
|107,313
|98,741
|Treasury stock, 1,065 and 872 shares held at cost at August 31, 2026
|and February 28, 2026, respectively
|(24,202
|)
|(15,033
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(2,444
|)
|(2,369
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|91,032
|91,704
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|141,243
|$
|137,342
|Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
|August 31, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|9,896
|$
|8,282
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|941
|807
|Gain on disposal of businesses
|-
|(476
|)
|Gain on sale of property
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|Other non-cash adjustments
|32
|(153
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(91
|)
|1,833
|Inventories
|(11
|)
|3,829
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,620
|1,688
|Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|4,954
|(7,034
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|17,340
|8,772
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,037
|)
|(2,392
|)
|Proceeds from sale of businesses
|-
|1,374
|Proceeds from sale of property
|1
|4
|Note Receivable
|197
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(839
|)
|(1,014
|)
|Financing activities:
|Net repayments under lines of credit
|59
|(70
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(9,169
|)
|(565
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(7
|)
|(5
|)
|Dividends paid
|(1,324
|)
|(1,298
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(10,441
|)
|(1,938
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(16
|)
|(5
|)
|Net increase in cash
|6,044
|5,815
|Cash at beginning of period
|34,092
|28,552
|Cash at end of period
|$
|40,136
|$
|34,367
| Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
| (In thousands, except shares data)
| (Unaudited)
|The following table shows the changes in the shareholders' equity for the six months ended August 31, 2026 and 2025.
|Accumulated
|Other
|Total
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Retained
|Treasury
|Comprehensive
|Shareholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Earnings
|Stock
|Income
|Equity
|Balance at February 28, 2025
|-
|$
|-
|4,005,370
|$
|4
|$
|10,361
|$
|85,544
|$
|(10,377
|)
|$
|(2,600
|)
|$
|82,932
|Net income
|8,282
|8,282
|Unrealized currency translation adjustments
|209
|209
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(528
|)
|(528
|)
|Dividends paid
|(1,298
|)
|(1,298
|)
|Balance at August 31, 2025
|-
|$
|-
|4,005,370
|$
|4
|$
|10,361
|$
|92,528
|$
|(10,905
|)
|$
|(2,391
|)
|$
|89,597
|Accumulated
|Other
|Total
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Retained
|Treasury
|Comprehensive
|Shareholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Earnings
|Stock
|Income
|Equity
|Balance at February 28, 2026
|-
|$
|-
|4,005,370
|$
|4
|$
|10,361
|$
|98,741
|$
|(15,033
|)
|$
|(2,369
|)
|$
|91,704
|Net income
|9,896
|9,896
|Unrealized currency translation adjustments
|(75
|)
|(75
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(9,169
|)
|(9,169
|)
|Dividends paid
|(1,324
|)
|(1,324
|)
|Balance at August 31, 2026
|-
|$
|-
|4,005,370
|$
|4
|$
|10,361
|$
|107,313
|$
|(24,202
|)
|$
|(2,444
|)
|$
|91,032
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