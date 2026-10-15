On Collab Development Positions For Entertainment Boom With Film Studios And Casinos

J. Wayman Henry III, Managing Partner of On Collab Enterprise, announcing the formation of On Collab Construction in partnership with COHO Construction Management.

On Collab Enterprise and COHO Construction Management Launch On Collab Construction, Bringing $125 Million-Plus Bonding Capacity to Major Projects

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Collab Enterprise and COHO Construction Management (COHO CM) have formed On Collab Construction, a national development and construction platform targeting large-scale federal, state, municipal and private-sector projects.Combining development expertise, construction management and contracting capabilities associated with an Alaska Native-owned SBA 8(a)-certified enterprise, the partnership brings bonding capacity exceeding $125 million, along with banking and insurance relationships, including relationships with Liberty Bank. This combination positions the minority-led platform to compete for major construction and development opportunities alongside established industry firms.The announcement comes amid anticipated casino-related development in New York City, including projects associated with Hard Rock, Bally's and Resorts World, and continued growth in New Jersey's film and television production industry. On Collab Development intends to pursue opportunities involving studios, soundstages, production facilities, hotels, entertainment venues and mixed-use development, subject to approvals and project requirements.“Our vision is to position On Collab Development and On Collab Construction to participate in the next generation of entertainment, hospitality and mixed-use development throughout the region and nationally,” said J. Wayman Henry III, President of On Collab Enterprise and Managing Partner of On Collab Construction.“What distinguishes this platform is the combination of development expertise, construction-management capabilities, more than $125 million in bonding capacity, and banking and insurance relationships that can support major project execution. We intend to compete on capacity, performance, execution and value,” Henry added.Jeff Babos, President of COHO Construction Management, will lead project-delivery operations. COHO CM is part of the Copper River Family of Companies and specializes in construction and facilities management.“This partnership is about building capacity,” said Brian Graham, Executive Director at a Copper River operating company.“By working together, we can create opportunities that extend beyond individual projects and establish a platform capable of supporting larger development, construction and infrastructure initiatives.”The partners also intend to expand subcontracting and supplier opportunities for minority, Native, disadvantaged and small businesses, consistent with applicable contracting requirements.ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONSOn Collab Enterprise provides contracting solutions for federal, state and municipal clients. On Collab Development focuses on commercial and mixed-use real estate, entertainment, hospitality and public-private development. COHO Construction Management provides construction and facilities management services within the Copper River Family of Companies.

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On Collab Development Positions for Entertainment Boom with Film Studios and Casinos News Provided By HotnessTV October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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