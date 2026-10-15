ECOBLOX And Powerin Urja Partner To Develop Up To 300 MW Of High-Density AI Data Center Capacity Across India

ECOBLOX and PowerIn Urja Partner to Develop ~300 MW of AI Data Center and Neo-cloud Services Across India

Joint venture combines PowerIn Urja's regional development leadership with ECOBLOX's AI system integration to build AI data center and neo-cloud environments.

- Doug Makishima, CEO at ECOBLOX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ECOBLOX, a global innovator in AI compute infrastructure and PowerIn Urja, a leading developer of energy and infrastructure projects in India, today announced a strategic partnership to develop AI data centers and deliver advanced AI neocloud services across India.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will establish a joint entity, with PowerIn Urja as the majority shareholder, to build and operate sovereign-ready AI compute infrastructure. The collaboration will launch with an initial 1–2 Megawatt (MW) pilot project estimated at approximately $50 million. The pilot project will set the foundation for the phased development of up to 300 MW of AI data center capacity across multiple key Indian locations over the next five to six years, driven by business case viability and regional customer demand.

The joint venture establishes a complementary operational framework to accelerate time-to-market for high-density compute across the region:

- ECOBLOX will lead technical architecture, AI infrastructure and data center design, technology stack development, full-system integration (encompassing GPU cluster design, procurement, installation, and optimization), operating standards, and specialized staff training.

- PowerIn Urja will lead local execution, including site acquisition, regulatory permits and approvals, power and utility connections, civil construction, local supply chain procurement, and project financing.

- Joint Operations: Together, both organizations will collaborate on business planning, securing enterprise and cloud off-takers, attracting strategic third-party investment, and driving long-term managed service operations.

The partnership brings together ECOBLOX's turnkey AI factory capabilities, combining pre-engineered high-density infrastructure with proprietary DCIM and HPC/GPUaaS software stacks, and PowerIn Urja's deep expertise in local power and infrastructure development to address India's rapidly growing demand for sovereign AI and high-performance computing.

"Our partnership with ECOBLOX marks a key milestone in powering India's AI-driven digital transformation," said Raj Basu, Founder and Chairman of PowerIn Urja. "By combining PowerIn Urja's leadership in energy infrastructure, site development, and local execution with ECOBLOX's world-class AI system integration, we are creating a robust foundation for scalable AI neoclouds. Starting with our initial pilot and scaling toward a 300 MW footprint, this joint venture will empower Indian enterprises, startups, and government initiatives with cutting-edge, locally hosted compute capacity."

"India represents one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets for artificial intelligence, yet accessing high-density, power-resilient compute remains a primary bottleneck," said Doug Makishima, CEO of ECOBLOX. "Partnering with PowerIn Urja allows us to combine our turnkey AI integration expertise, software stacks, and modular architectures with their unmatched regional execution capabilities. Together, we are eliminating grid and deployment friction to build power-resilient, sovereign AI clouds faster and more efficiently across India."

About PowerIn Urja

PowerIn Urja is a premier infrastructure and energy project development company based in India. Specializing in site acquisition, utility integration, project financing, and large-scale execution, PowerIn Urja is committed to building resilient infrastructure that powers India's industrial and digital economy.

PowerIn Urja is the developer of the PowerIn Integrated Manufacturing Campus (PIMC), India's first integrated critical materials-to-products manufacturing complex for energy transition, semiconductor and AI products. The campus planned across 300+ acres in Maharashtra is conceived to span a value chain from hyper-pure polysilicon, solar and semiconductor ingots / wafers through devices, critical consumables, AI neocloud, energy storage, hydrogen-based devices, photonics, mechatronics and R&D. The PIMC is positioned as strategic infrastructure for domestic supply-chain resilience, clean-tech capability and technology sovereignty.

PowerIn Urja's industrial platform sits within a wider vision for economic strength, human development, environmental quality and strategic self-reliance. For more information, visit: powerinurja

About ECOBLOX

ECOBLOX is shaping the future of AI Compute. By deploying advanced AI infrastructure projects, the company provides critical computing resources to support enterprise, government and cloud data center contracts, driving innovation in Sovereign Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC). Through an ecosystem of leading hardware, software, and capital partners, ECOBLOX enables organizations to deploy cost- and energy-efficient AI infrastructure at scale. ECOBLOX is an NVIDIA Preferred Partner and“NVIDIA Star Performer” 2026 award winner for the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, ECOBLOX operates globally across the Middle East, Europe, and North America. To learn more, visit:

Media Contacts:

ECOBLOX:

Elke Heiss

ECOBLOX

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ECOBLOX and PowerIn Urja Partner to Develop Up to 300 MW of High-Density AI Data Center Capacity Across India News Provided By Ecoblox October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.