Vortex AI Launches Entrepreneurs Network, A Networking Platform That Turns Chance Encounters Into Instant Warm Referrals

Entrepreneurs Network launches founding chapters in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Honolulu in November 2026.

AI-assisted referral routing, Business Scan technology, ACH payouts, and B2B/B2C chapters launching November 2026 in LA, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Honolulu.

- Michael W.K. Tsang, Founder, Entrepreneurs NetworkLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 15, 2026 - Vortex AI, Inc. today launched Entrepreneurs Network, a hybrid professional networking platform that uses AI to help business owners refer leads to each other while opportunities are still hot. Unlike platforms that treat networking as a passive social feed, Entrepreneurs Network deploys AI at every stage of the referral process: matching members by compatible customer base, quality-scoring every lead, and routing introductions in seconds. When a deal closes, the referring member is paid via ACH, with IRS Form 1099s issued at year end. Founding chapters open November 2026 in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Honolulu.“Professional networking has always depended on the quality of the human relationship. What it has never had is the intelligence layer underneath it. We built AI into every part of the referral process so that members spend their time on relationships, not on trying to figure out who to call or remember a business card they picked up last Tuesday. The AI does the sorting. The human does the selling. And when the deal closes, the money moves,” said Michael W.K. Tsang, Founder of Entrepreneurs Network.One of the platform's most distinctive features is its Business Scan technology. When a member is out canvassing and spots a business that would be a perfect fit for one of their chapter members, they simply take a photo. The platform identifies the business by name, finds the best-matched chapter member, and the referral goes out on the spot - so their colleague can reach out while the opportunity is fresh. No notes, no delays, no cold leads.Members meet weekly in virtual forums, once a month in person, quarterly at regional multi-chapter events, and once a year at a national summit in Las Vegas. An AI matching engine surfaces three curated introduction recommendations per member each week based on customer base overlap, deal size, and referral preferences. Members are expected to refer at least five quality-scored leads per month.Chapters are structured as either B2B or B2C so every member shares a compatible customer base with every other member in the room - solving the most common complaint about traditional networking events, where mixed audiences limit referral value. Each chapter is led by a President, Director, and Community Director, and supports an exclusive sponsor program by profession category.“I actively refer leads to other businesses on a regular basis, and I have been searching for a platform like this for a long time. Entrepreneurs Network effortlessly organizes my referrals and facilitates the entire process, from tracking leads through the pipeline to facilitating payments. It is exactly what a serious referral networker needs,” said Anthony Muller, Chapter President of the Los Angeles Chapter.About Entrepreneurs Network: Entrepreneurs Network is a verified professional networking and referral platform connecting AI-verified founders and business leaders through structured virtual forums, in-person chapter events, and an AI-powered referral engine that tracks every introduction through a six-stage pipeline and pays members via ACH when deals close. A division of Vortex AI, Inc. entrepreneursnetworkAbout Vortex AI, Inc.: Vortex AI, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based technology development company building AI-native platforms including Entrepreneurs Network, Payroll Genie, Rent Genie, BeautyLink, Merchant Link, and Merchant Vault. vortexnow

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Vortex AI Launches Entrepreneurs Network, a Networking Platform That Turns Chance Encounters Into Instant Warm Referrals News Provided By Vortex AI, Inc. d/b/a Entrepreneurs Network October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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