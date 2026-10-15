Noteworthy AI Statewide Grid Intelligence Program Now Available To 32 Municipal Utilities

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Noteworthy AI's Inspect Cloud 2.0

Inspect Edge camera installed in the City of Starke, Florida

Florida Municipal Power Agency members gain flexible access to AI-enabled asset visibility, condition analysis, GIS enrichment and storm-response capabilities

- Chris Ricciuiti, CEO of Noteworthy AINEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noteworthy AI, a provider of AI-enabled distribution grid intelligence solutions, today announced that each of the 32 member utilities of the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) will have access to Noteworthy AI's Inspect platform.The program follows FMPA's competitive request for proposals for an AI Utility Infrastructure Data Collection System, through which Noteworthy AI was selected as an awarded provider. Participating members gain standardized terms, negotiated group-buyer pricing and flexible deployment options suited to different priorities, budgets, staffing levels and project timelines.FMPA is a Joint Action Agency that serves over 2.5 million Florida residents from the Panhandle to Key West, approximately 11% of the state's population. Nationally, approximately 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit public power utilities serve more than 55 million people across 49 states and five U.S. territories.Flexible Deployment for Diverse Utility NeedsFMPA's Joint Purchasing Program enables negotiated program pricing that can be up to 80% lower than conventional field collection and data analysis methods, depending on project scope and deployment model. This gives smaller and resource-constrained utilities access to capabilities and economies of scale that may otherwise be difficult to achieve independently.Members can purchase camera systems for continuous use on existing fleet vehicles, collecting data passively during routine operations; rent cameras for targeted projects, baseline patrols or storm assessments; or engage Noteworthy AI for turnkey collection services, including vehicles and drivers, for accelerated coverage.Turning Routine Operations into Grid IntelligenceNoteworthy AI's Inspect platform uses AI-enabled, vehicle-mounted cameras to automatically geolocate distribution poles and capture high-resolution, timestamped imagery as vehicles travel through a utility's service territory. Near-real-time, cloud-based analysis supports asset inventory and GIS development, pole and equipment condition analysis, joint-use attachment inventories, outdoor lighting audits, vegetation detection and post-storm damage assessment, all from the same field collection and without separate, redundant truck rolls.Results are available in Noteworthy AI's Inspect Cloud application and can be delivered into existing systems of record, including Esri ArcGIS Online.The AI program builds on successful deployments with municipal members and other investor-owned, cooperative and municipal utilities across Florida. At the City of Starke, for example, about eight hours of collection inventoried and inspected roughly 2,300 poles, and a third-party attachment audit identified revenue opportunities from previously uncounted pole-attachments, helping offset the project's cost. The software also follows Noteworthy AI's association-wide affiliation with American Municipal Power.“Florida's municipal utilities are cornerstones of their communities, and we're excited to make advanced grid intelligence more accessible to FMPA's member utilities,” said Chris Ricciuti, CEO of Noteworthy AI.“Whether a member purchases, rents or fully outsources collection, the program offers a practical, scalable path from GIS baselines to faster storm response.”“We had no mapping system and were operating on tribal knowledge. There was no way to know how many poles, transformers, streetlights or joint-use attachments were out there, so we were working blind,” said David Sparks, Utility Director and Assistant City Manager for the City of Starke.“In just a few hours, Noteworthy AI gave us data that would have taken us years to collect. We don't just see points on the map, we have a whole encyclopedia of knowledge of what's at each point.”Supporting Storm Readiness, Restoration and RecoveryRoutine collection builds a continually refreshed baseline of asset locations and conditions. After hurricanes and other severe weather, the same technology accelerates damage-assessment patrols, expanding capacity when mutual-aid resources are constrained or focused on larger utilities affected by the same event, and giving operations teams earlier visibility for crew deployment, materials planning and restoration estimates. And while FEMA makes eligibility and reimbursement determinations independently, a current, timestamped visual record of pre- and post-event conditions gives utilities verifiable documentation to support eligible disaster-assistance claims and reduce the risk of qualifying costs going unreimbursed.About Noteworthy AINoteworthy AI provides AI-enabled grid intelligence solutions that help electric utilities collect, analyze and operationalize distribution asset data at scale. Its Inspect platform combines vehicle-mounted, edge-intelligent camera systems with cloud-based analytics to support asset inventories, condition assessments, vegetation management, joint-use analysis, lighting audits and storm response. By integrating results into existing utility systems and workflows, Noteworthy AI helps utilities improve situational awareness, productivity, reliability and resilience.

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Noteworthy AI Statewide Grid Intelligence Program Now Available to 32 Municipal Utilities News Provided By Noteworthy AI Inc October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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