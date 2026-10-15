Business Reporter: AI Agents Need A Live Connection To The Part Of The Web They Depend On

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Why refresh cadence should be aligned with the pace of data obsolescence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Vaidotas Juknys, CEO of Decodo, talks about how the usefulness of AI agents in analysing information, generating code, automating tasks and making decisions at speed depends on the freshness of the data they receive. Models trained on historical data have a knowledge cutoff, while saved data snapshots can quickly become stale as websites, regulations, products and technical documentation change. Stale data is one of the main reasons why the latest Stack Overflow Developer Survey has found that trust in AI-generated code accuracy fell from 40 to 29 per cent in a single year, even as adoption kept climbing.Replacing static snapshots with a live web connection can give agents access to current, authoritative information and allow outputs to reflect changes as they happen. Rather than treating all data equally, organisations can tier connections according to how frequently information changes and how critical accuracy is. Industry regulation can be checked monthly, product documentation weekly, while market prices may require hourly or real-time updates. This approach creates a practical freshness strategy: connect agents directly to the parts of the web they depend on, with refresh rates matched to the consequences of stale information. The result is not simply more current AI, but greater transparency, relevance and confidence in what agents produce and a more reliable AI infrastructure, capable of collecting fresh web data at scale.To learn more about how Decodo's web data access layer can ensure that AI models are fed fresh information, read the article.Decodo's Web Data API provides unified access to every layer of web data with mapping, searching, crawling and scraping endpoints. Users can test-drive the Web Data API with a free starter plan with up to 10,000 recurring requests, click here.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About DecodoDecodo is a leading web data intelligence platform powering AI applications, intelligent agents, and data-driven businesses. With 125M+ ethically sourced IPs, a powerful Web Data API for scraping, searching, mapping, and crawling, and a comprehensive range of proxy solutions, Decodo enables developers and businesses to access reliable, real-time web data at scale, build smarter AI solutions, and turn public web data into actionable intelligence.

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Business Reporter: AI agents need a live connection to the part of the web they depend on News Provided By Business Reporter October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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