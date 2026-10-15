24/7 Creative Agency Is Turning Heartbreak Into Happiness With A Design Discussion At ZUO Modern

24/7 Creative Agency x ZUO Modern will bring together a panel of interior design experts for Heartbreak to Happiness: Turning Remodel Disasters into Your Client's Dream Home.

Lori Miller, LGC Interiors shared, this house was a full gut renovation. The bathroom was a welcome addition to what is now the primary suite and helped her clients survive a complete demo during Covid.

Marie Cloud shared, a kitchen designed around how the family moves through the day, not how it photographs. (Photo credit: Heather Ison)

After a major flood destroyed Yudi Kaufman's client's floors and kitchen, the newly redesigned living room reflects the calm she wanted, with soft neutrals, comfortable furnishings, and blue accents that echo the Hudson River outside.

24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative agency that works closely with its clients to help define, express and develop their brand's individual identity.

Exploring the Art of Recovering from Remodel Heartbreak 24/7 Creative Agency and 3 Leading Interior Design Experts will present a talk at High Point Market.

- Lori Miller, founder of LGC Interior DesignHIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High Point based Marketing and PR expert 24/7 Creative Agency will explore the art of recovering from remodel nightmares, by turning“Heartbreak into Happiness” with three leading Interior Design experts.Presented in partnership with lifestyle brand ZUO Modern, and moderated by 24/7 Creative Agency, founder + president, Serena Martin this insightful High Point Market discussion will tackle, "What happens when a dream remodel becomes a nightmare?"Moderator, Serena Martin, commented,“The inspiration for Heartbreak to Happiness: Turning Remodel Disasters into Your Client's Dream Home came to light after talking with my several of my designer colleagues who have seen their fair share of client disasters, floods, wildfires, to even navigating the loss of life. The heart of this meaningful discussion at ZUO Modern will dive into the human side of remodeling-from overcoming natural disasters, construction nightmares, and sharing powerful insights on how to turn troubled projects into their client's dream home. Our guests will also learn from our expert panelists shared experiences, about how they each managed difficult and heartbreaking projects and were able to still finish strong.”ZUO's talk will bring three experienced luxury interior designers to the forefront, each with distinctive backgrounds, perspectives and more than three decades of combined experience. Together, Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, Lori Miller, LGC Interiors, and Yudi Kaufman, Yudi Kaufman Design Associates will share practical strategies for managing high-stress projects, communicating through difficult moments and finding opportunities within unexpected challenges."When a project goes sideways, clients stop hearing a design plan. They hear that the home they pictured might not happen. My first job isn't defending the drawings, it's taking the panic out of the room. We break the decisions back into pieces the client can actually hold, protect the two or three things that make the home theirs, and let go of the timeline instead of the vision. Bad news is a design problem. Handle it well and the client gets their confidence back before they get their house back." shared Marie Cloud, Founder & Interior Designer, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio.Heartbreak to Happiness Moderator Serena Martin, emphasized despite what you may see on popular remodel series, interior design and remodeling are rarely about just selecting finishes, and magically bringing a homeowners vision to life. When an existing project has gone off the rails, or designers are faced with helping a client recover and rebuild after a hurricane, wildfire or flood; it takes a seasoned pro and an experienced designer to effectively work with devastated and frustrated clients who are trying to recover from their living nightmare."Designers don't just come in and make things pretty-we solve problems. Whether it's removing walls, creating functional spaces, or correcting contractor errors, the fun is in finding the solution." Lori Miller, LGC Interiors, expert panelist and luxury designer shared,“We often get called in after the contractor has made an error or when a client decides mid construction that they have decision fatigue and need a designer. One of the biggest mistakes we had to fix was when the contractor didn't follow the CAD Plans and the toilet was centered in the middle of the door. There was no way anyone was going to the bathroom in that room. One time we hired a very reputable contractor but it turned out he had no idea what he was doing and almost destroyed the clients kitchen cabinets."Whether designers are stepping into an existing project that has become a remodel disaster, and need to be able to pivot design plans when the unexpected happens, the ability to be able to successfully manage the people that make the project an overall success. Learning through success stories, this expert panel will explore the people-management side of design and recovery. From unexpected problems, endless delays, staying within the client's budgets and growing sense of“disaster fatigue.“When I am hired to help with a remodel that has gone off course, my first step is to establish what happened, what can be corrected, and which decisions need to be made next. Clients are often dealing with more than delays or added costs; they have lost confidence that their home will become what they envisioned. A designer's job is to bring clarity to that moment by communicating honestly, reassessing the budget and schedule, and finding solutions that work for the way the client lives. My background in both interior design and business helps me balance creative possibilities with the practical decisions that move a project forward to completion. I'm looking forward to sharing those strategies at 'Heartbreak to Happiness' and helping fellow designers turn difficult remodels into homes their clients can feel good about again.” Yudi Kaufman, Yudi Kaufman Design Associates commented,Inside this discussion market attendees will learn effective communication strategies for de-escalating difficult situations, managing expectations, high-stress negotiations and guiding clients through the emotional rollercoaster of remodeling, construction -showcasing how professional interior designers move projects from chaos toward the finished sanctuary the clients ultimately envisioned.“Heartbreak to Happiness: Turning Remodel Disasters into Your Client's Dream Home” will take place on Monday, October 19, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at ZUO Modern's IHFC showroom (H543/W548) at 210 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC 27260. Following the discussion, ZUO invites guests to continue the conversation over a light lunch featuring fresh sandwiches, crisp chips, and refreshing margaritas, followed by a tour of our 30,000-square-foot showroom. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite.Get To Know Our PanelistsMarie Cloud Indigo Pruitt Design Studio | |Marie Cloud is the award-winning Founder & Interior Designer of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, a Charlotte-based practice where audacious design meets intentional living. Her rooms don't whisper; they layer bold color, pattern, and personal narrative into spaces with a point of view. Named to House Beautiful's Next Wave Class of 2026 and featured in AD Pro, Veranda, House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, HGTV, and Essence, her recognized installations include the Kips Bay Decorator Show House 2024, The Renewal Room, and the 2026 Real Simple Home.Marie founded the studio in 2017 and holds a Science in Design accreditation in neuroaesthetics, the study of how the brain responds to the spaces we live in, alongside an interior design degree from Bowling Green State University. She is a Crystorama Tastemaker, a Case Collective Principal Ambassador, and serves on the HPxD board. Named one of Charlotte's top interior design firms by Charlotte magazine and to Benjamin Moore and Luxe's Faces of Design in 2023, she speaks regularly on color and on designing homes around how people actually want to feel in them.Yudi Kaufman Yudi Kaufman Design Associates | |Yudi Kaufman is a multifaceted designer-entrepreneur combo. With extensive experience in luxury interior design and a background in business, he has consistently drawn savvy and creative-seeking clients. Yudi's design philosophy? Great design is where creativity meets functionality, and spaces are transformed into livable works of art.Yudi's home turf, New York, is where he does most of his residential design work, especially in and around the NYC-Metro area – Manhattan, Brooklyn, Riverdale, Yonkers, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley region. He's well-known by clients, contractors, and real estate agents for maximizing smaller NYC living spaces as well as turning larger houses into homes.Before stepping into interior design, Yudi spent years studying and working in business management and accounting. He knows how to balance the creative with the practical, making him a real pro at what he does, and ensuring his commitment to staying on budget and on schedule. To that end, Yudi also runs a business development consulting firm that helps other interior designers and creatives think about their businesses in new ways. With his background in both business and design, he's got the perfect mix to help others thrive in this creative industry. Yudi is a true left-and-right brainer.Lori Miller LGC Interior Design Instagram | |Lori Miller is an award-winning interior designer, wellness advocate, and founder of LGC Interior Design. Drawing on her backgrounds in behavioral science and design, she creates sophisticated, highly personalized interiors that blend timeless elegance, sophisticated whimsy, functionality, and sustainability. Before founding her firm more than two decades ago, Lori built a distinguished career in mental health and public service, experiences that continue to inform her deeply client-centered approach.Named one of Long Island's Top Ten Designers and IAOTP Top Designer of the Year, Lori's work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Traditional Home, Luxe Interiors + Design, Aspire Design & Home, and Better Homes & Gardens. A sought-after speaker and educator, she presents at industry events including High Point Market and offers CEU programs focused on wellness, sustainability, and client communication. Lori serves clients nationally and internationally and resides in Huntington, New York, where her“Hallmark Cottage” serves as an ongoing source of creative inspiration.Serena Martin, Moderator, 24/7 Creative Agency | |Serena Martin brings an undeniable passion and a considerable network from more than 15 years working in the design, trade, and hospitality industries. For a decade, Serena directed the marketing departments for leading home décor and furnishings brands before launching 24/7 Creative Agency, a marketing consulting agency, as the natural expansion and evolution of her work.Drawing on her considerable expertise, and a diverse marketing skillset, Serena's natural talents and abilities to connect, partner, and develop unique brand experiences- has led her to developing innovative brand marketing campaigns, to creative collaborative partnerships, producing large-scale events and conferences and in developing original programming.Through her work with artists, authors, celebrities, designers, manufacturers, retailers, real estate agents, trade shows, non-profits + multiple trade organizations, Serena leads a team that enables businesses large and small to clearly define and articulate their unique marketing and publicity goals. In order to elevate their brand, expand their business, grow their publicity and public awareness, and to increase their audience across a variety of channels. To learn more visitAt ZUO, we offer affordable modern and contemporary furniture supported by a global manufacturing network and warehouses in the U.S. and Mexico for fast delivery. If you'd like to see our products in person, we'd love to welcome you to our showrooms in Las Vegas, High Point, Atlanta, or Mexico you're interested in partnering with us, please visit the Become a Dealer section and submit an application it's the first step toward a great collaboration.EVENT AT A GLANCE:Heartbreak to Happiness: Turning Remodel Disasters into Your Client's Dream HomeMonday, October 19 | 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.ZUO Modern | IHFC 5th Floor, H543/W548RSVP: Eventbrite

Serena A Martin

24/7 Creative Agency

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24/7 Creative Agency is Turning Heartbreak into Happiness with a Design Discussion at ZUO Modern News Provided By 24/7 Creative Agency October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management...



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