The True Gem Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The True Gem, a Dallas-based fine jewelry company specializing in sustainable, responsibly sourced designs, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship and ethical sourcing. It also honors a client experience centered on transparency and care.The True Gem crafts sustainable fine jewelry, including lab-grown diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. The collection also features lifestyle pieces and fully custom designs. Every piece is made using recycled gold and platinum, along with Eco Fairmined gold, which is extracted and processed without toxic chemicals. The company's lab-grown diamonds share the same physical and chemical properties as mined diamonds, along with identical optical performance. For custom work, clients share inspiration images and approve a CAD rendering before production begins. Clients can meet with a design consultant at the company's Dallas showroom for an in-person appointment. Virtual consultations offer the same personalized guidance from anywhere.Beyond its designs, The True Gem is guided by a clear set of values. The company describes its mission this way:“At The True Gem, our mission is to build a community that changes the way the world sees jewelry through the power of integrity, sustainable and eco-conscious practices, and valuing people and the planet over profit.” That philosophy shapes how the team works with clients. Consultants present the facts about each stone and metal option so that clients can choose what fits their lifestyle, values and budget.“We are honored to be recognized by our community,” said a spokesperson for The True Gem.“Every piece we create represents a milestone in someone's life, and we believe those moments should be celebrated with jewelry that is beautiful and responsibly made. This award belongs to our clients as much as it does to our team.”Looking ahead, The True Gem plans to continue expanding its collections while deepening its commitment to responsible sourcing. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks a proud milestone for the company as it continues to serve couples and jewelry lovers throughout Dallas and beyond.Contact InformationCompany Name: The True GemPhone: 214-253-2991Email:...Address: 2626 Cole Avenue, Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75204Website: thetruegemFor more information, click here.

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The True Gem Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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