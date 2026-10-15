Drip Ninjas Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHAPIN, SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drip Ninjas has received a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award, recognizing the company's work helping homeowners and property owners recover from water, fire, smoke, storm, mold, and odor damage.Based in Chapin, Drip Ninjas provides 24-hour restoration assistance for emergencies that rarely happen at convenient times. Led by Shannon Frazer, the company combines technical expertise with a personal, plainspoken approach designed to make stressful situations easier to understand and manage. Drip Ninjas is an IICRC Certified Firm, and its team holds more than 30 IICRC certifications. Frazer personally holds 16 certifications and is an IICRC Triple Master Restorer, with Master Water Restorer, Master Fire and Smoke Restorer, and Master Textile Cleaner designations, as well as certification as an IICRC Senior Carpet Inspector. The company is also affiliated with NORMI, RIA, and MCRA and has taken the RIA Ethical Restorer oath. Drip Ninjas also participates in legislative and industry advocacy efforts aimed at strengthening standards and advancing the restoration profession.The company's restoration process begins with listening to the property owner's concerns and carefully assessing the damage using professional diagnostic equipment. The team then explains its findings, outlines the recommended next steps, and provides regular updates throughout cleanup and restoration. Drip Ninjas can also prepare detailed documentation for insurance purposes when requested. For emergency calls, the company aims to arrive within one hour.“Property damage can leave families feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next,” said a representative of Drip Ninjas.“Our goal is to respond quickly, explain the process clearly, and treat every property with the same care we would give our own.”The 2026 Best of South Carolina Award reflects Drip Ninjas' combination of advanced training, responsive service, and thoughtful communication. By guiding clients through each stage of restoration, the company helps bring order, clarity, and reassurance to some of the most disruptive moments a property owner can face.For more information, click here.

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Drip Ninjas Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 15, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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