MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New GEO and AEO service helps furniture, mattress and home decor retailers get recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews.

BROADWAY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Furniture Marketing Pros, a Shopify Partner agency that works only with furniture, mattress and home decor retailers, has launched an AI search optimization program that helps furniture stores get recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews. The program extends the agency's SEO for furniture stores into generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO), the practices that influence whether an AI assistant names a business when a shopper asks where to buy furniture.

Why AI search matters for furniture retailers

Furniture shopping has long started with a search. More of those searches now end with an AI-written answer instead of a list of links. A shopper who asks "where can I buy a quality sectional near me" may see three or four stores named in a Google AI Overview or a ChatGPT reply. A store left out of that answer may never be considered, even if it still ranks well in traditional results.

"Shoppers now ask AI where to buy a sofa. If your store is not in that answer, you are not on the list," said Ahmet Yavuz, Founder & CEO at Furniture Marketing Pros. "Furniture is all we do, so we know what a retailer's site needs to show for AI to trust it and recommend it. This program puts furniture retailers in those answers."

What the program includes

AI visibility audit. The agency tests how often and how accurately a store is named in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews for the buying questions shoppers ask in that store's market.

Structured product data. Product pages are marked up with clear details such as dimensions, materials, price, and availability, so AI systems can read and compare them.

Question-led content. Buying guides and FAQ pages answer the questions shoppers put to AI assistants, from delivery areas and financing to fabric care and sizing.

Local entity signals. The store's name, address, and phone number are made consistent across its website, Google Business Profile and directories, and each showroom gets its own location page.

Reporting. AI citations are tracked alongside rankings, traffic and revenue, so retailers can see which answers mention them and what that visibility is worth.

Results from furniture and home decor clients

The program builds on results the agency has delivered through SEO and Shopify development for home furnishings brands.

Statements by J, a Los Angeles luxury home decor brand on Shopify, had no organic revenue and sat on page three of Google before working with Furniture Marketing Pros. It has since earned $75,967 in organic revenue.

Saloni Furniture US, a Virginia furniture retailer, had a complete Shopify store designed and built in 84 days. The site now ranks first for its brand terms ahead of two competitors using the same name, holds 803 organic keywords built from zero, and Google store visit tracking has verified 4,824 in-store visits driven by the site.

Sullivan Outdoor Furniture went from low organic presence to 2,900 ranking keywords and a 57 percent lift in Shopify conversion rate. When the brand renamed mid-engagement, the agency completed a full domain and Google Ads migration in 48 hours with no ranking loss and no store downtime.

The agency applies the same methods to its own site. Furniture Marketing Pros ranks first on Google and appears in AI Overviews for searches including "home furnishing SEO company" and "digital marketing agency for furniture."

How GEO and AEO relate to SEO

AI assistants tend to draw on pages that search engines already trust, so traditional search engine optimization remains the foundation. The new program builds on that work rather than replacing it. Retailers keep the rankings and traffic that furniture store SEO delivers, and gain a second layer of visibility in AI-generated answers. The program sits alongside the agency's wider furniture store marketing services, which include Shopify store builds, Google Ads, Meta Ads, conversion rate optimization, and email marketing.

Availability

The AI search optimization program is available now to furniture, mattress, and home decor retailers across the United States. Retailers can request an AI visibility audit at furnituremarketingpros.

Frequently asked questions

What is AI search optimization for furniture stores?

It is the practice of structuring a furniture retailer's website, product data, and local listings so AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews can understand the store and recommend it in their answers.

How is AEO/GEO different from SEO?

SEO aims to rank pages in search results. AI search optimization aims to get the store named and cited inside AI-written answers. The two work together because AI tools rely heavily on well-ranked, well-structured pages.

Who is the program for?

Independent furniture, mattress, and home decor retailers, including stores with showrooms, online-only brands, and retailers that sell both ways.

About Furniture Marketing Pros

Furniture Marketing Pros is a marketing agency and Shopify Partner built only for furniture, mattress, and home decor retailers. Based in Woodland Park, the agency builds Shopify stores that rank and sell, then grows revenue with SEO, AI search, Google Ads, and Meta Ads. It has been an active Shopify Partner since August 2023. Learn more at furnituremarketingpros.

Ahmet Yavuz

Furniture Marketing Pros

+1 201-893-0185

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Furniture Marketing Pros Launches AI Search Program to Get Furniture Stores Recommended by ChatGPT & Google AI Overviews News Provided By Furniture Marketing Pros October 15, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.