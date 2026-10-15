Christiane's Naturkraft Introduces A New Customer Experience With Surprise Discovery Cards

Christiane's Naturkraft Cuvée 2025 and Cuvée 2026 elderberry essences.

The Encyclopedia discovery card invites customers to explore elderberry plant traditions and modern research.

The Recipes discovery card connects customers to an elderberry lemonade recipe through a scannable code.

A surprise card with every elderberry Cuvée and syrup invites customers to cook, unwind and explore plant knowledge, scientific research and tradition.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christiane's Naturkraft is introducing a new customer experience that combines the pleasure of a surprise with practical ideas and access to carefully explained plant knowledge. Each elderberry Cuvée and syrup pack contains a discovery card whose design and subject are revealed on opening. From Viennese recipes and relaxing rituals to botanical science and stories of plant traditions, the card offers a different way to continue the experience beyond the bottle.The concept connects the Austrian brand's approach to product design with its mission to make plant knowledge accessible and grounded in evidence. A customer can enjoy the anticipation of discovering a card, then follow its scannable code to content with lasting value: something to cook, an activity to try, a subject to understand or a feature to read. The aim is to make useful information enjoyable to discover and easier to bring into everyday life.The experience recalls the small pleasure of finding a joke on an old chewing gum wrapper. Christiane's develops that sense of surprise into an invitation to explore. The printed card can be kept or shared, while its digital destination provides room for a full recipe, a considered explanation or a magazine feature. The company plans to add further cards continuously, keeping the experience open to new subjects and discoveries.The cards connect four editorial collections, Recipes, Rituals, Encyclopedia and Journal. Each offers its own experience, with practical enjoyment and informed curiosity running through the concept.Recipes invites customers to discover Viennese cuisine and bring a taste of the brand's Austrian home into their own kitchens. Cooking gives the experience a social dimension, with something to prepare, taste and share. The illustrated elderberry lemonade card is one example of how a small printed invitation leads to a recipe to try at home.Rituals offers simple ideas for slowing down and making space for relaxation. A card can prompt a quiet pause or an enjoyable activity that becomes part of someone's own routine. The focus is on personal experience and making time for a moment of attention.Encyclopedia introduces plant facts, current scientific understanding and the roles botanicals have played in traditional healing practices around the world. Its educational approach distinguishes cultural history from scientific evidence, including the limits of what research can establish. Readers can explore why a plant matters in a tradition and how contemporary research examines it.Journal leads to Christiane's online magazine, with longer features about plants, people, harvests and heritage. It gives interested readers the space to follow a subject beyond the card and places each discovery in a wider story.For founder and managing director Stephan Rauch, the concept brings together the brand's attention to enjoyable products and its commitment to thoughtful botanical education. The changing cards create further opportunities for discovery when customers return to the range, while giving someone receiving a bottle as a gift an additional experience to explore.The range includes first-press Austrian elderberry juice in Cuvée 2025 and Cuvée 2026, with vitamin C and zinc, alongside Klassik, PRO and Kinder syrups. All come in 200 ml bottles. The Cuvées have no added sugar or sweeteners and contain naturally occurring sugars. The syrups contain sugar.The brand is named after Rauch's mother, Christiane, who grew herbs and prepared syrups and tinctures for family and friends. The family herbal tradition began in 1968. Following her death in 2009, Rauch took up her ambition to build a business around that passion. The current company was founded in December 2025.Further details of Christiane's Cuvée 2026 and the Christiane family story are available on the company's website.About Christiane's NaturkraftChristiane's Naturkraft is an Austrian botanical brand offering elderberry Cuvées, spiced syrups and other botanical products. Christianes Naturkraft FlexCo is based in Vienna and combines family herbal heritage with accessible information about plants, scientific research and traditional use.

Stephan Rauch

Christianes Naturkraft FlexCo

+43 57 300

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Christiane's Naturkraft Introduces a New Customer Experience With Surprise Discovery Cards News Provided By Christianes Naturkraft FlexCo October 15, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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