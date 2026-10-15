Interharmony Concert Series: Fearless Passion

Fearless Passion is presented by InterHarmony International Music Festival on November 7, 2026.

Stories of Love, Daring, and Defiance, Told Without a Single Word

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InterHarmony Celebrates 15 Years at Carnegie Hall with Fearless Passion; Stories of love, daring, and defiance, told without a single word International Music Festival presents the concert on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8:00 PM in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. It's part of the InterHarmony Concert Series at Carnegie Hall's 15th anniversary season, under the direction of Music Director Misha Quint.From Isolde's final rapture to a fatal duel in Goya's Madrid, this evening brings opera's most consuming passions to the violin, cello, and piano. Pianist Bennett Lambelet opens with the propulsive Fugue from Barber's Piano Sonata, followed by violinist Evan Pyne and pianist Ellen Annor-Adjei in Chausson's haunting Poème, inspired by a Turgenev tale of love and sorcery. Pianist Miles Fellenberg performs with violinist Blake Armstrong for Ravel's blazing Tzigane. Pianist John Thomas Morris closes the first half with Liszt's searing transcription of Wagner's Liebestod.After intermission, Music Director and cellist Misha Quint joins Miles Fellenberg for Shostakovich's Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40, born of personal upheaval. They follow with the sultry Intermezzo from Granados's Goyescas, an opera premiered at the Metropolitan Opera in 1916, weeks before Granados drowned trying to save his wife from a torpedoed ship. They close with Paganini's spellbinding variations on a prayer from Rossini's Moses, played entirely on a single string.Since its debut, the InterHarmony Concert Series at Carnegie Hall has brought together distinguished artists and emerging talent from around the world, offering New York audiences intimate performances of both beloved masterworks and lesser-heard gems. Fearless Passion captures that spirit: an evening where every melody tells a story, and every story dares everything for love. Whether you know these works by heart or are hearing them for the first time, it promises an unforgettable night at one of the world's great concert halls.Tickets are available at carnegiehall. For more information, visit interharmony

Caitlin McConnell

InterHarmony International Music Festival

+1 561-288-0046

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Shostakovich Cello Sonata op.40 Misha Quint Allegro non troppo Mvt.1 Part 1

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InterHarmony Concert Series: Fearless Passion News Provided By InterHarmony International School of Music October 15, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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