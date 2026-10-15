Imocha Launches 'The AI-Readiness Imperative' White Paper, Co-Authored By Industry Leaders

iMocha White paper on AI Readiness

The AI Readiness Imperative white paper gives enterprise HR and talent leaders a research-backed framework for measuring AI-readiness at the point of hire.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iMocha, a leading skills and work Intelligence platform, has announced the release of its latest white paper,“The AI-Readiness Imperative: Why Most Companies Test It Wrong and What CHROs Can Do About It,” co-authored by Robert Richardson, HR Technology Strategist, SAP, Sarika Chitre, Director – Learning & Development, Birlasoft, Sujit Karpe, Co-Founder and CTO, iMocha, and Amit Mohod, Product Manager, iMocha.The white paper gives enterprise HR and talent leaders a research-backed framework for measuring AI-readiness at the point of hire. It is grounded in 85 years of personnel selection science and informed by the emerging AI literacy frameworks of the OECD and the US Department of Labor.Most organizations have already made the AI investment. Licenses are live, integrations are in place, and AI features in nearly every job description. Yet 76% of employees report using AI at work, while only 20% of organizations say their talent is highly prepared for AI. The white paper argues that this gap between adoption and fluency is where enterprises are quietly losing return on their AI investment, and that most talent functions have no reliable way to measure it.Download the white paper:Key Themes from the White PaperAdoption is not fluencyAn employee who opens an AI tool and accepts a mediocre output counts in adoption statistics just as much as one who builds a precise instruction, spots a hallucination, and iterates to a production-ready result. One is using AI; the other is fluent in it. Adoption numbers measure access, not capability.The default evaluation methods produce noise, not signalSelf-assessment surveys select for self-promotion rather than skill. Declarative interview questions capture what candidates claim, not what they can do. Unstructured tasks judged informally let bias and evaluator familiarity shape the outcome. Research shows that structured, rubric-based assessments predict job performance roughly twice as accurately as unstructured evaluation.Five design commitments separate a trustworthy score from a guessThe white paper sets out five principles for rigorous evaluation: define what you are measuring, test demonstrated skill rather than declared knowledge, score against a rubric rather than a feeling, calibrate the bar to the role, and measure iteration rather than just the first attempt. Most assessment programs violate at least two of them.Three skill clusters and six parameters make readiness observableThe framework breaks AI fluency into Instruction Quality, Output Engineering, and Responsible AI Use, assessed across six parameters: prompt clarity, instruction structure, contextualization, output specification, example usage, and safety and security. Each one is scored against predefined criteria rather than evaluator judgment.Responsible AI use is a core competency, not a compliance checkboxAn employee who acts on a hallucinated output costs far more than one who cannot write a clear prompt. As regulatory scrutiny of hiring grows, from New York City's Local Law 144 to the EU AI Act, rubric-based scoring also gives organizations a documented, audit-ready basis for every hiring decision.A deployment checklist CHROs can use nowA ten-question checklist helps talent leaders pressure-test any AI fluency assessment program. The white paper's guidance is clear: if you cannot answer yes to the first eight, do not trust the scores.Leadership PerspectiveSpeaking on the launch, Sujit Karpe, Co-Founder and CTO, iMocha, said:“Every enterprise wants an AI-ready workforce, but very few are measuring AI fluency with the rigor they apply to any other hiring decision. When fluency is judged through self-assessments or interview conversations, organizations end up rewarding confidence rather than capability. None of this requires a new science. Personnel selection research already tells us what makes an assessment predictive, and AI fluency is simply its newest subject. Co-authoring this paper with leaders from SAP and Birlasoft allowed us to bring technology, learning, and enterprise talent perspectives together into a framework CHROs can act on today.”Why The AI Imperative White Paper MattersDemand for AI fluency has grown nearly sevenfold in two years, and roles requiring AI skills now command a 56% wage premium. Yet no widely adopted global standard for measuring AI fluency exists. The AI-Readiness Imperative offers CHROs, talent acquisition, and L&D leaders a structured way to:Distinguish AI adoption from proven AI fluencyReplace self-reported confidence with demonstrative, rubric-scored tasksSet role-calibrated thresholds that reflect what each role actually demandsBuild audit-ready hiring decisions as regulation of AI-assisted hiring increasesExtend the same measurement discipline from hiring to reskilling, role transitions, and ongoing workforce readinessThe white paper also outlines how iMocha's Prompt Engineering Assessment puts this methodology into practice. It uses demonstrative tasks tied to real job scenarios, rubric-based scoring across all six parameters, multi-attempt tracking that captures iteration behavior, and configurable role-level thresholds.About iMochaiMocha is a global AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence platform that helps organizations execute a skills-first strategy across hiring, workforce readiness, internal mobility, and continuous learning at scale. Its Skills AI agents form a closed-loop system - inferring skills from resumes, certifications, and work data, validating them through assessments and conversational AI interviews, and delivering structured insights that drive smarter talent decisions at scale. Underpinned by an AI-driven skills taxonomy and ontology, iMocha gives organizations a continuously accurate view of their skills and talent landscape.iMocha is an invisible layer that fits seamlessly into existing stacks through integrations with leading HCMs (SAP SuccessFactors, Workday), learning platforms (Udemy, Degreed, Cornerstone On Demand), and ATS solutions (iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more). For more information, visit .

Anindo Chatterjee

iMocha

+ +91 96745 69930

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iMocha Launches 'The AI-Readiness Imperative' White Paper, Co-Authored by Industry Leaders News Provided By iMocha October 15, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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