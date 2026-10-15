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Four Leading Institutions Complete Initial Clinical Experience with Spectrum Dynamics Medical's All-Energy Digital SPECT/CT

15.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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Experience at institutions from across the globe demonstrated theranostics and imaging across the validated 40-400 keV range and up to 500 keV, with additional scientific and clinical feasibility experience obtained at higher energies, including applications involving Tc-99m, I-123, Lu-177, I-131, and Ac-225. This was achieved using one digital CZT SPECT/CT platform with a single collimator design while maintaining strong performance across a broad range of diagnostic and theranostic imaging applications. Building on that work, the system will now be known as the VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy, with new clinical images and evidence to be presented at EANM 2026 in Vienna. MORGES, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Dynamics Medical today announced the completion of initial clinical experience with the All-Energy Enhancement for the VERITON-CT 400 Series at four leading institutions. The work demonstrated high-energy theranostics imaging without compromising diagnostic performance. Following this milestone, the system enhancement, launched in July 2026, will now be known as the VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy (VERITON-CT 400 AE). New clinical images and evidence will be presented at EANM 2026 in Vienna.



Clinical experience across diagnostic and therapeutic imaging The clinical experience included technetium-99m (Tc-99m), iodine-123 (I-123), lutetium-177 (Lu-177), iodine-131 (I-131), and actinium-225 (Ac-225):

Florida Theranostics (Jupiter, Florida), led by Dr. Ashok Muthu Krishnan, demonstrated imaging across Tc-99m, I-123, Lu-177, and whole-body I-131, spanning general nuclear medicine, diagnostic imaging, and therapeutic imaging on one platform.

Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel (Petah Tikva, Israel), led by Dr. Zvi Bar-Sever, evaluated high-dose post-therapy I-131 scans and a variety of Tc-99m based scans, including sentinel node lymphoscintigraphy, lung perfusion, DMSA, and sestamibi parathyroid imaging.

Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City, Utah), with Dr. Jeff Yap and team, conducted physics assessments of theranostic isotope imaging, including In-111, I-131, Lu-177 and Ac-225 to evaluate image quality and quantitative performance. CHRU de Nancy (Nancy, France), with Pr. Laetitia Imbert and Pr. Pierre-Yves Marie, demonstrated high-energy whole-body I-131 post-treatment imaging three days after therapy, as well as other low- and high-energy imaging using Tc-99m and Lu-177. "In July we launched an enhancement. After what these four institutions have shown, it has earned its own name. Theranostics is changing what nuclear medicine departments need from a scanner, and the VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy is now the flagship of our portfolio and the clearest expression of where SPECT/CT is heading. Customers are already preparing orders ahead of EANM," said Tomer Gabay, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Dynamics Medical. "Each site tested the system in a different way, and that was the point," said Yulim Zingerman, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Spectrum Dynamics Medical. "The engineering is in the complete system: digital CZT detection, 360-degree geometry, a single-collimator design, enhanced shielding, reconstruction, and quantification working together across a broad range of studies. The protocols developed with these institutions will help customers put that system-level design into clinical practice." Clinicians at the participating sites described their experience: "The enhancements are clearly evident across general nuclear medicine bone and dopamine transporter studies, as well as diagnostic and therapeutic imaging with Lu-177 and I-131. We have seen significant improvements in anatomical clarity, quantitation, and resolution, while preserving the simplicity and integrity of the single-collimator design," said Dr. Ashok Muthu Krishnan, Florida Theranostics. "In our experience, performance was equal or superior to conventional SPECT in high-dose post-therapy I-131 scans and in a variety of Tc-99m based scans, including sentinel node lymphoscintigraphy, lung perfusion, DMSA, and MIBI parathyroid scans. The ability to perform such a broad range of studies on one digital SPECT/CT platform is highly valuable," said Dr. Zvi Bar-Sever, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel. "Actinium-225 is one of the most challenging therapeutic radionuclides to image, making these phantom results particularly encouraging. The visualization of emissions from its decay chain at both 218 keV and 440 keV points toward a future in which SPECT/CT could provide meaningful post-therapy imaging and quantitative insights for actinium-225 treatments." said Dr. Jeff Yap, Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. "The All-Energy Enhancement for the VERITON-CT 400 Series enabled us to significantly improve the capabilities of our digital CZT SPECT/CT platform to high-energy I-131 imaging. This is an exciting development for post-treatment imaging and its integration into clinical practice," said Pr. Laetitia Imbert, CHRU de Nancy. One platform for the theranostics era The VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy is a 360-degree digital CZT SPECT/CT platform designed for theranostics, nuclear cardiology, and general nuclear medicine. Its single collimator design supports imaging across low-, medium-, and high-energy isotopes. Nuclear medicine departments can move across clinically relevant isotopes without exchanging collimators or having separate scanners, supporting therapy planning, delivery, and follow-up on one consistent platform. One digital SPECT/CT platform supports clinically relevant diagnostic and theranostic isotopes using a single collimator design. The VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy is available to order now as a new system or as an upgrade for existing VERITON-CT 400 installations. Visit for more information. See the evidence at EANM 2026 in Vienna Spectrum Dynamics Medical will present new clinical images and initial customer experience from the VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy at the EANM 2026 Annual Congress, October 17–21 in Vienna, Austria. At booth 509 in Hall X5, attendees can review validation data, phantom studies, and clinical experience generated under IRB-approved protocols across high-energy therapeutic isotope imaging, lower-energy diagnostic imaging, theranostics, and quantitative digital SPECT/CT. To schedule a meeting at EANM 2026, or to discuss ordering a new system or upgrade, customers should contact their local Spectrum Dynamics Medical representative, visit our website ( ), or send us a message on LinkedIn ( ) Spectrum Dynamics Medical will also host the lunch symposium, "Driving Precision Nuclear Medicine with 360° CZT SPECT/CT," on Monday, October 19, from 13:15 to 14:45 in Hall E2. The symposium will feature:

Moderator: Pr. Denis Agostini, MD, PhD (University Hospital of Caen, France)

Pr. Laetitia Imbert, PhD (University Hospital of Nancy, France) - Pr. Imbert represents CHRU de Nancy, one of the four initial clinical experience sites.

Pr. Désirée Deandreis, MD, PhD (Gustave Roussy Institute, France) Dr. Daniel Juneau, MD (University Hospital of Montreal [CHUM], Canada) About Spectrum Dynamics Medical Spectrum Dynamics Medical develops digital SPECT and SPECT/CT systems for nuclear cardiology, general nuclear medicine, oncology, and theranostics. The company introduced the D-SPECT CARDIO, the world's first dedicated digital cardiac SPECT system, in 2007, followed by the multipurpose VERITON and VERITON-CT platforms in 2018. Built on ring-shaped, 360-degree CZT detector architecture, the VERITON-CT 400 All-Energy supports digital, quantitative imaging across diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes. For more information about Spectrum Dynamics Medical and the VERITON-CT platform, visit . Media Contact Josh Adland, VP Marketing, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, ...



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