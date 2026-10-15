Far Eastern New Century Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

INNOVATE. COMPETE. WIN TOGETHER. From World Cup Jerseys to Circular Innovation, Far Eastern New Century Leads the Way in Sustainable Textiles

15.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC), a globally integrated polyester and textile manufacturer, showcased its latest innovations at the Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS), held in Taipei from October 6 to 8, 2026, spanning elite sportswear, 100% polyester circular solutions, and advanced functional fibers.



With decades of experience in performance textile materials, FENC combines proprietary profiled-fiber technology, high-strength fabric engineering, and ergonomic textile design to deliver high-performance solutions for demanding sports applications. FENC is a key supplier in the apparel value chain for multiple national teams competing in the 2026 World Cup, with its innovative technologies also featured in championship apparel worn by top professional tennis players. Among FENC's latest innovations, FENC® TopCool® Petal, a next-generation moisture-management fiber, has been selected by a leading global sportswear brand as a designated material for the 2026 World Cup. Featuring a distinctive petal-shaped cross-section, the fiber delivers efficient moisture wicking, rapid drying, a soft hand feel, and enhanced opacity to reduce the see-through effect caused by perspiration. Its adoption across World Cup team jerseys underscores the performance and global competitiveness of Taiwan's advanced textile technologies. Beyond elite sportswear, FENC is accelerating the transition toward a circular textile economy. Building on its longstanding expertise in recycled polyester made from post-consumer PET bottles, FENC has expanded into Textile-to-Textile (T2T) recycling, enabling a genuine T2T circular model. Driven by its "100% polyester circular ecosystem" initiative, FENC's innovations have garnered multiple prestigious international awards. Among these achievements, its AirTek low-carbon polyurethane technology has received international recognition, including Germany's Innovation Award "Best CO2 Utilisation 2025" and Taiwan's Outstanding Resource Circulation Enterprise - Gold Award from the Ministry of Environment. In the realm of mono-material solutions, FENC's next-generation all-polyester synthetic leather provides a 100% closed-loop polyester solution, earning the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026. Furthermore, to address the challenges of recycling composite materials in the global footwear industry, FENC combined FENC® TOPGREEN® rTPEE technology with a "One-Step Separation and Decolorization" process through collaboration among FENC, the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), and other partners. This collaboration resulted in the development of a mono-material polyester footwear solution that won the globally renowned R&D 100 Awards in 2026. Meanwhile, FENC® Telix aramid fiber, engineered for high mechanical strength, puncture resistance, and abrasion durability, expands FENC's material portfolio into demanding industrial and defense applications. From the world's biggest sporting stage to next-generation circular materials, FENC continues to leverage its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities and expertise in material science to bridge performance and sustainability. About Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC)

Founded in 1949 as the parent company of the conglomerate Far Eastern Group, FENC is an international company based in Taiwan, operating in the USA, Japan, Mainland China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and supplying major international brands worldwide.

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