SC Defers Hearing On Tarun Tejpal's Appeal, Goa Govt's Plea For Sentence Enhancement In Rape Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned till November 3 the hearing on pleas filed by former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal challenging the Bombay High Court judgment sentencing him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in the 2013 rape case and by the Goa government seeking enhancement of his sentence.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale deferred the hearing after the Goa government told the apex court that it had filed its response to Tejpal's plea challenging his conviction and sentence.

As per the case status reflected on the official website of the apex court, the matter has been tentatively listed for further hearing on November 3.

The matter was listed on Thursday after the Supreme Court, on September 25, issued notice to the Goa government on Tejpal's plea challenging the Bombay High Court judgment.

Appearing for Tejpal, senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had sought an early hearing, informing the top court that his client had surrendered pursuant to the apex court's earlier direction.

On September 14, Tejpal surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa in Goa and was subsequently taken to Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa to begin serving his 10-year sentence.

Earlier, on August 25, the Supreme Court had rejected his plea seeking exemption from surrender and directed him to surrender within two weeks.

The apex court had made it clear that Tejpal's appeal against the conviction and sentence would be heard on merits only after he surrendered and filed the surrender certificate.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court had set aside Tejpal's acquittal by a sessions court and convicted him of rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A division bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar subsequently sentenced Tejpal to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and granted him time to surrender.

Tejpal was convicted under Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k) (rape), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC.

The case stems from allegations by a junior colleague that Tejpal sexually assaulted her inside an elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa during an event in November 2013.

The Goa Police registered an FIR against Tejpal for offences including rape, following which he was arrested in November 2013 after a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The Supreme Court granted him regular bail in July 2014.

In May 2021, the sessions court had acquitted Tejpal, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and referring to alleged lapses in the investigation.

The Goa government subsequently challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.

Separately, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of the 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence imposed on Tejpal by the High Court.