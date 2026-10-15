J&K: Central Team Visits Areas Affected By Animal LSD

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 15 (IANS) A team of experts from the Centre has visited areas affected by the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) of animals in J&K and reviewed measures to control the disease threatening livestock in the Union Territory on Thursday.

The team headed by Dr Sudam Bagh, Deputy Commissioner (Livestock Health), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Union Ministry of Fisheries, inspected several LSD-affected villages and assessed the ground situation, including the challenges faced by livestock farmers.

Dr Sudam Bagh was accompanied by Dr Sandeep Pandita, Technical Assistant, M S Institute of Animal Health and Biological Production, R S Pura, Jammu.

As part of the outreach initiative, mineral mixture, wound-dressing materials and disinfectants were distributed among livestock farmers, the spokesman said.

The team also held interactions with officials from the Animal Husbandry Department of Jammu and Kashmir and participated in awareness and sensitisation programmes to educate farmers about disease prevention, biosecurity measures, hygiene and appropriate livestock management practices.

As part of the disease surveillance and diagnostic exercise, teams from Deputy Director, Research and Production (DDR&P), led by Dr Abhimanyu Chauhan, Lab Officer, collected samples from LSD-affected cattle in Samba and Kathua districts.

Officials said a team from the District Investigation Office (DIO), Jammu, led by Dr Ravinder Singh Thakur, Lab Officer, collected samples from affected cattle in Jammu district.

These sample-collection activities were undertaken to facilitate laboratory investigation and support the assessment of the disease situation. Livestock Development Officer, R S Pura, Dr Muddassir Nazar also accompanied the visiting officer during the field tour of Jammu district.

A meeting with officers of Jammu district was convened at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, providing an opportunity to review the prevailing LSD situation, discuss field-level interventions and emphasise the importance of coordinated efforts, effective disease surveillance, and sustained farmer awareness to strengthen disease-control measures.

The visit underscored the importance of close coordination between the Centre and the Animal Husbandry Department of Jammu and Kashmir in addressing the LSD outbreak and safeguarding livestock health and the livelihoods of livestock farmers.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a contagious viral infection of cattle and water buffalo caused by the Lumpy skin disease virus (Capripoxvirus).

The disease affects only cattle. It does not affect humans.

It spreads mainly by blood-feeding insects like mosquitoes, biting flies, and ticks, as well as through the movement of infected livestock or contaminated feed and water.

The symptoms include high fever (often above 41°C), Firm, raised, painful skin nodules (2–5 cm) all over the body, swollen lymph nodes and leg oedema (swelling), a sharp drop in milk production, weight loss, and temporary or permanent infertility in bulls.

The disease causes major losses for dairy and beef producers due to damaged hides, reduced milk yield, and trade restrictions.

Control and prevention are managed through mass vaccination programmes using live-attenuated vaccines, vector and insect control, quarantine measures, and movement restrictions.