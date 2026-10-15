Focus On Balancing Himalayan Ecological Security With Socio-Economic Growth: Bhupender Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a concerted focus on developing a policy framework that balances ecological security with sustainable socio-economic growth in the Indian Himalayan Region by 2047.

Chairing the 27th meeting of the G.B. Pant Society of Himalayan Environment and Development in Delhi, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change emphasised the importance of access and benefit-sharing rights and People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) in improving the livelihoods in the Himalayan ecosystem.

During the meeting, four publications were released, adding to the knowledge repository of the work undertaken by the institute, according to an official statement.

The publications cover biodiversity conservation practices in the Bhagirathi Eco-sensitive Zone, the Gangotri Glaciated System, e-PBR governance and Ramsar wetlands in the Indian Himalayan Region, said the statement.

The four publications released are: Biodiversity and its Conservation Practices for Bhagirathi Eco-sensitive Zone; Gangotri Glaciated System; E-PBR Governance for the Indian Himalayan Region and Ramsar Wetlands of the Indian Himalayan Region, said the statement.

Earlier, Yadav chaired the review meeting of regional officers and scientists of 11 Regional Offices in Delhi on Wednesday.

The regional offices play a crucial role in dealing with matters related to forest conservation, diversion of forest land, approval of working plans, and other monitoring and evaluation work under different Acts, he said.

In a message on X, Yadav wrote,“Underlined the 'whole of government approach' in taking the forest governance forward for sustainable growth by striking a balance between economic aspirations and ecological security.”

On October 13, Yadav undertook a meaningful discussion took place with Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shri

@ChouhanShivraj discussions in Krishi Bhavan on the subject of stubble management with the agriculture ministers and senior officials of the states.

In a message on X, Yadav wrote,“We are continuously making efforts to provide better and sustainable alternatives to our farmer brothers instead of burning stubble, so that their income increases and soil quality is also maintained.”

“In this direction, special emphasis is being placed on the availability of agricultural machines, their effective use, and public awareness. Our goal is to reduce incidents of stubble burning, provide beneficial alternatives to farmers, and keep the environment clean and safe,” he wrote on X.