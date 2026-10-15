Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Floats Own Party 'Jan Neeti Bharat' To Contest UP Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal on Thursday announced floating her own political party, adding that it will contest the high-stakes 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, next year.

Announcing the commencement of her political journey on social media, she named the outfit as 'Jan Neeti Bharat' and outlined the three key principles to which the party will adhere in serving the people.

Taking to her X handle, the former bureaucrat said that people and their issues will be the guiding principles of her party, shaping its approach and policy rather than the other way around. She also stressed the need to stay accountable to the public throughout the year, rather than on just election day.

Divya Mittal is an alumna of IIT Delhi, IIM Bengaluru and also a former Wall Street trader. She resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after a 13-year career on August 30. A month later, on September 29, she spelt out her plans to make a political foray. She had said that her political journey would begin in Uttar Pradesh and she would work with the people rather than aligning with any political party.

Though the bureaucrat-turned-politician is yet to lay out her plans for fighting elections in UP polls, slated for early 2027, speculations are gaining ground over her likely candidature from Mirzapur, given her long and enriching career in the city.

During her over a decade-long bureaucratic career, she served as the District Magistrate (DM) in districts including Mirzapur and Deoria. She gained fame for her work on providing piped water to remote villages of Mirzapur.

Earlier, she had also pointed to series of failures that she said, helped shape her decision in taking political plunge, which included schools sanctioned that were never built, leased land that never got handed over to beneficiaries, damaged roads that cost lives, and the uncertain future of students affected by exam paper leaks.