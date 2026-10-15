Delhi Govt, MCD To Open 250 Centres For Collection Of Broken Idols, Puja Materials

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday presided over the formal signing of an MoU between the government, the MCD and an apex body of associations of the plastic industry to open 250 centres across the city for“respectful collection” of broken idols and puja materials.

The Chief Minister shared information about the MoU on X and wrote,“Today, an MoU has been signed between the Delhi government and MCD to open more than 250 new centres for the respectful collection of broken idols and puja materials in Delhi.”

“The idols and puja materials collected at these centres will be recycled to create useful items. All Delhi residents are requested to deposit broken idols and puja materials at these collection centres instead of immersing them in Mother Yamuna Ji,” she wrote.

“Let our faith be respected, and Mother Yamuna Ji remain clean and pure. On this occasion, Delhi's Mayor Shri Pravesh Wahi Ji and representatives from Plastindia Foundation were present,” said her post on X.

In another social media post, the Chief Minister shared information about her interaction with women workers and distribution of nutrition kits to them.

“Today, at the 'Shramik Poshan Samvad', I had a heartfelt conversation with my Karmayogini sisters in the presence of Smt. Vijaya Kishor Rahatkar Ji, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, and distributed nutrition kits to them,” wrote CM Gupta on X.

“I salute from the bottom of my heart the spirit of service, hard work, and dedication of all of you. Our government is continuously working to make your life easier through facilities like Palna Ghar, Atal Canteen, Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, and Pink Saheli Card. For your progress and the well-being of your family, our government stands with you at every step,” she wrote.

“On this occasion, Smt. Lata Gupta Ji, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, along with other distinguished guests, were present,” wrote CM Gupta.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited Lok Nayak Hospital to inaugurate a new CT scan machine.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said,“Today, under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the inauguration of a dual-source 256-slice CT scan machine and 3 Tesla MRI machines was conducted at Lok Nayak... Hospital.”

“These will now provide better facilities for the diagnosis of heart, brain, cancer, and other serious diseases right within the hospital. We are continuously ensuring that Delhi's government hospitals are equipped with modern medical facilities and that better treatment is accessible to every citizen. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh Ji and Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited Shri Arvinder Singh Sahni Ji were present,” she wrote.