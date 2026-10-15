Kerala: 5,991 Road Accident Deaths Occurred On National Highways In Three Years

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Oct 15 (IANS) For families who lose loved ones in road accidents, the debate over whether the fault lies with reckless driving or unsafe roads offers little comfort.

But figures placed before the Kerala Assembly on Thursday underline the scale of the challenge.

Nearly half of the road accident deaths reported in the state between 2021 and 2026 occurred on national highways.

Figures provided by the Minister's office point out that of the 11,697 accident deaths that took place between 2023 and 2025 on the roads in the state, 5,991 took place on the NH.

Public Works Minister P.K. Basheer told the Assembly that overspeeding and traffic violations were the main causes of road accidents.

Road construction defects alone could not explain the deaths, he said in reply to questions from MLAs.

The minister, however, acknowledged that road deficiencies also contributed to accidents, pointing to the need for safer roads alongside stricter enforcement of traffic rules.

The figures bring renewed attention to accident-prone stretches where a moment of carelessness, a dangerous curve or inadequate road safety measures can have devastating consequences for families.

The government has identified accident-prone locations, known as black spots, through scientific studies conducted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

Joint inspections involving the police, Motor Vehicles Department and the agencies responsible for roads are also conducted at places where accidents occur frequently.

These inspections are intended to identify the causes of accidents and recommend corrective measures.

Basheer said the condition of a road, its accident history and existing safety risks were assessed before estimates were prepared for road rehabilitation.

Safety measures were included in the plans based on these assessments.

Both temporary and permanent remedies were being implemented at dangerous black spots on national highways, he said.

The measures include solar-powered blinkers, rumble strips, speed humps, reflective road signs, road markings and road studs to alert motorists to potential hazards.

Metal crash barriers and wire-rope barriers are also being installed along dangerous curves and road medians to reduce the risk and severity of accidents.

Yet, the minister's reply points to a challenge that goes beyond engineering.

While improvements to road infrastructure can reduce risks, overspeeding and violations of traffic rules remain major causes of crashes.

For road users and their families, safer journeys will depend on both better-designed roads and responsible driving.