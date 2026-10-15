Bihar: NDA Rallies Behind Neeraj Kumar In Patna Graduates' MLC Poll

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) The NDA has intensified its campaign for JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency MLC election, with alliance leaders appealing for unity and taking indirect jabs at Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who is campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, without naming Anant Singh directly, remarked that the election was meant for educated voters and that the electorate would ultimately decide the outcome.

The contest has gained political significance as the NDA seeks to consolidate support behind Neeraj Kumar, the JD(U)'s chief spokesperson.

Addressing an election rally in Barh in the presence of Health Minister Nishant Kumar, Neeraj Kumar made pointed remarks about political attacks on his character without explicitly naming Anant Singh.

Neeraj said no one dared to question his character and argued that a person's own actions, rather than the influence of political leaders, determine their rise or fall.

Referring to Lalan Singh, RCP Singh and himself, he said political influence could not shield anyone from the consequences of their conduct.

He added that while he could tolerate political criticism, he would not accept allegations targeting his character.

Reaffirming his loyalty to Nitish Kumar, Neeraj warned that he would not remain silent if anyone insulted the JD(U) leader or attempted to undermine Nishant Kumar.

Describing the NDA as his political family, he urged alliance leaders to maintain unity.

Anant Singh, meanwhile, has been campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, setting up a politically significant contest in the Patna Graduates' constituency.

The campaign has also drawn attention because of Nishant Kumar's involvement.

The election is being viewed as an important political test for the Health Minister following his entry into active politics, with the result likely to be closely watched for its implications for his leadership and influence.

Voting for the 8 MLC seats, including the Patna Graduates' constituency, is scheduled for October 23, while counting is set for October 27.