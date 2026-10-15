K'taka Sting Op Row: Kumaraswamy Ends Dharna, Gives Police 2-Day Deadline

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday ended his dharna outside the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office after securing an assurance from Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, but warned of another protest if the police failed to act within two days against those allegedly behind the sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy, who staged the protest for around one-and-a-half hours along with JD(S) leaders and workers, withdrew it after meeting the Police Commissioner for around 30 minutes. He demanded action against those allegedly involved in the operation and said the truth about their connections must come out.

"Following the assurance given by the Police Commissioner, I am giving them a two-day deadline. The prominent person behind this misused the media and resorted to illegal activities, bringing disrepute to the media. He is also seen joining hands with Chief Minister Shivakumar and is reportedly very close to Randeep Singh Surjewala," Kumaraswamy said.

Referring to a person seen in a photograph who was allegedly an assistant to the media person involved in the episode, Kumaraswamy said the individual had been arrested and alleged that attempts were being made to link him to the case through that person.

"An assistant to the media person, who is seen in the photograph, has been arrested. An attempt is being made to connect my name to the case through him. The truth about his contacts and relationship with the main accused must come out," he said.

Accusing Home Minister Priyank Kharge of failing to ensure a proper investigation, Kumaraswamy alleged that the minister and a handful of police officers were trying to hush up the case.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy had challenged the state government to investigate him and his party workers if there was evidence against them. He demanded a fair inquiry into the alleged sting operation under judicial supervision, saying a CBI probe was not necessary but insisting that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge.

"Mr Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, if you have the courage, conduct a probe under a retired judge. Do you think I will get scared? You have said that I would be taken into custody if there was an element of suspicion. Dare to touch me. The agitation will begin," he said.

Kumaraswamy said he would cooperate if his party workers were found to have committed any wrongdoing but accused the Congress government of misusing the police and state machinery for political purposes.

He warned that he would resume the agitation if the police failed to act within the two-day deadline.