UP CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Cong, SP Of 'Opposing' Education, Promoting Nepotism

MENAFN - IANS) Mirzapur, Oct 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress of being opposed to education and instead prioritising their respective 'Saifai' and Nehru family over capable individuals.

Speaking at the teachers' conference in Mirzapur, the Chief Minister remarked that if this were not the case, the state of education in the region would not have deteriorated to such an extent.

"Both SP and Congress harbour an aversion to the education sector... When the education system falls into disarray, the respect accorded to teachers is the first casualty. Furthermore, young graduates are left anxious about their futures-feeling despondent, hopeless, and often compelled to migrate. This is precisely what transpired in the state during the Samajwadi Party's tenure: no new universities were established, colleges were denied recognition, and lawlessness reached its peak," CM Adityanath said.

He asserted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the concerted efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, the education system is undergoing a transformation.

"Youth are securing employment, teachers are receiving the respect and security they deserve, and educational institutions are being revitalised," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the sacred land of 'Vindhyavasini Dham' stands as a "symbol of deep faith and devotion".

"During the Sharadiya Navratri, lakhs of devotees are visiting the shrines of Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Ashtabhuji, and Maa Kali (at Kali Khoh) to offer prayers and express their reverence for the Divine Feminine (Matrushakti). Under the leadership of PM Modi, a grand corridor has been constructed at Vindhyavasini Dham, and the development of the sacred ghats along the Ganga is progressing vigorously. These facilities could have been provided long before 2017; however, at that time, public funds were misused to patronise the 'mafia' and facilitate the illegal seizure of land belonging to the poor," CM Adityanath added.

"Our (Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh) government put an end to this misappropriation and redirected those same funds toward development initiatives. As a result, two lakh devotees are now visiting Vindhyavasini Dham every single day. To accomplish this, political willpower was required, along with the ability to rise above vote-bank politics," the Chief Minister said targeting the previous SP government.

Chief Minister Adityanath remarked: "This was the country's misfortune that after independence, those who were handed power were themselves misled. They had no direction. Every piece of work was named after their family, remaining limited only to their own family. Whether it is the Congress or the Samajwadi Party, this is the reality of both. Congress is limited only to the Nehru family, and the Samajwadi Party is limited only to the Saifai family."

He recalled that during the Samajwadi Party's tenure, an individual named Anil Yadav, a relative of the 'Saifai family', was appointed as the Chairman of a commission, "despite being entirely unqualified for the position".

He recalled that the Allahabad High Court removed him from the post, issuing a stern rebuke and stating that he was unfit for the role.

"At that time, the youth were out on the streets, crying out for justice, but the Akhilesh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow remained completely indifferent-effectively turning a deaf ear and choosing to ignore the situation," the Chief Minister alleged.

Mentioning that the Samajwadi Party had the opportunity to govern the state four times, CM Adityanath said yet during their tenure, the three districts of the Mirzapur division-Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi-lacked both medical colleges and universities.

"Today, two medical colleges and two universities are operating successfully within the division. A university and a medical college, named after Maa Vindhyavasini, have been established in Mirzapur," he highlighted.

Alleging that the division suffered from a complete lack of infrastructure under the Samajwadi Party's rule, the Chief Minister said: "Jobs were granted only to those favoured by the 'Saifai Syndicate'; the entire recruitment process was effectively controlled by a single family. Our (BJP) government has ensured that the recruitment process is fair and transparent."

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a magnificent temple for Lord Ram has been constructed. The Opposition, however, remains unwilling to accept this. Those who opposed the Ram Mandir and struck a blow to our faith are now going around preaching about Ayodhya," he added.