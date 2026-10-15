Karnataka Sting Operation Row Escalates As Priyank Kharge, Kumaraswamy Exchange Barbs

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) The alleged sting operation row in Karnataka escalated further on Thursday, with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and State Home Minister Priyank Kharge exchanging heated remarks.

Kharge, responding to Kumaraswamy's scathing attack on him over action against JD(S) workers regarding sting operation row, warned that if he began speaking against the Union Minister in the same tone, Kumaraswamy might have to undergo a fourth heart operation. Kumaraswamy hit back, saying God had saved him during his three heart surgeries to give him a new lease of life to fight what he described as anti-social elements.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said he was willing to respond in the same language if Kumaraswamy continued to target him personally. He challenged the Union Minister to provide evidence to support his allegations instead of making statements without proof.

"We are tired of respecting his position and age. I am not going to listen if he targets me personally. If I start speaking against him, he would have to undergo another heart operation. You will not achieve anything by abusing me," Kharge said.

He asked Kumaraswamy to exercise restraint and said he had refrained from speaking against him because he considered him a senior leader. However, he accused the Union Minister of failing to learn from his long political career.

"Kindly hold your tongue. Do not force me to open my mouth. I assumed he was my senior and that I should not speak against him. Now I understand that he has not learnt from his long political career. I cannot stoop to his level," Kharge said.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's challenge to arrest him, Kharge asked him to provide documents or evidence if he had committed any wrongdoing. He said the investigation would proceed according to the law and that he did not need to learn how to conduct a probe from the Union Minister.

"How can an arrest be made? Give documents. If you have done something wrong, we shall arrest you. I do not have to learn investigation from him. He is spoiling his own reputation through his statements," Kharge said.

Taking a swipe at Kumaraswamy, Kharge added, "I did not fear your father RSS, so why should I fear you?" He also questioned whether the government was expected to follow the Union Minister's orders, saying he did not have to learn investigation from anyone, including Kumaraswamy.

In response, Kumaraswamy said he had survived three heart surgeries because of God's grace and believed he had been given another chance to serve the people of Karnataka.

"Priyank Kharge warned that I had undergone heart operations three times and that if he started speaking, I would have to undergo a fourth operation. I want to tell Priyank Kharge that God saved me while I was undergoing heart surgery three times. God has saved me for the purpose of protecting six crore people of the state," Kumaraswamy said.

Accusing the state government of misusing its power, Kumaraswamy said he had been given the strength to fight those whom he described as anti-social elements.

"Anti-social elements like you (Priyank Kharge) are doing everything that should not be done because you have power, and you think you can get away with anything. God has given me the strength to launch a struggle against you and has given me a rebirth three times," he said.

The exchange marks a further escalation in the political confrontation surrounding the alleged sting operation, with both leaders trading personal attacks even as Kumaraswamy continues to demand a probe into the episode.

The Union Minister has challenged the state government to investigate him, while Kharge has insisted that evidence must be produced and that the investigation will follow due procedure.