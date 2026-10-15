Top 7 Airlines That Offer The Best Legroom In Economy Class In 2026

For many travellers, flying economy class means balancing ticket prices with comfort, especially on long-haul journeys. While some airlines offer relatively spacious seating, others have tighter cabin layouts that can leave passengers struggling to stretch their legs.

A 2026 comparison of airline seating configurations highlights Japan Airlines (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Emirates among the carriers offering generous legroom in economy class. The three airlines provide up to 34 inches of seat pitch on relevant aircraft, while several other international carriers also offer comparatively comfortable seating.

1. Japan Airlines: Up to 34 Inches of Seat Pitch

Japan Airlines is among the leading carriers for economy-class legroom, with seat pitch reaching 34 inches on selected aircraft. The airline also operates Boeing 787 Dreamliners with a two-four-two economy seating arrangement. This layout gives passengers a different cabin experience from the three-three-three configuration commonly found on many other wide-body aircraft.

For travellers planning long international journeys, the additional space between rows can make sitting for extended periods more comfortable.

2. All Nippon Airways: Up to 34 Inches

All Nippon Airways, commonly known as ANA, also offers up to 34 inches of economy-class seat pitch across much of its long-haul fleet. The Japanese carrier features among the airlines prioritising passenger comfort without requiring travellers to purchase premium economy or business-class tickets.

However, the amount of available space depends on the aircraft and seating configuration used for a particular flight.

3. Emirates: Up to 34 Inches

Emirates is another major international airline offering up to 34 inches of seat pitch in economy class on its Airbus A380 aircraft. The additional distance between rows can be particularly useful on long-haul flights, when passengers spend several hours in their seats. Travellers should check the aircraft assigned to their journey before booking, as seating dimensions and layouts can differ across an airline's fleet.

4. Korean Air: Up to 34 Inches

Korean Air offers between 33 and 34 inches of economy-class seat pitch on selected aircraft, placing it among the carriers with relatively generous seating space. Although the difference between 33 and 34 inches may appear small, even an additional inch can influence how comfortable a passenger feels during a long flight. As with other airlines, travellers should verify the configuration of their specific aircraft before choosing a flight based on legroom.

5. JetBlue: 32.3 Inches

JetBlue stands out among US carriers in the comparison, with economy-class seat pitch listed at approximately 32.3 inches. The measurement puts it ahead of several other US airlines included in the comparison, although actual seating space can vary by aircraft. For passengers travelling within the United States, seat pitch can be a useful factor to consider alongside ticket prices, flight duration and departure times.

6. Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qantas: 32 Inches

Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qantas each offer around 32 inches of economy-class seat pitch in the comparison. Although this is less than the 34 inches available on selected aircraft operated by the leading carriers, it remains within the range commonly found in economy cabins.

Seat design, cabin layout and the position of the seat in front can also influence how spacious a seat feels in practice.

7. Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines

Southwest Airlines is listed at approximately 31.8 inches of economy-class seat pitch, while Alaska Airlines offers around 31 inches. These figures illustrate how seating space differs even among airlines operating in the same market.

Across the wider aviation industry, economy-class seat pitch commonly falls between 31 and 32 inches. Some more tightly configured cabins can offer as little as 28 inches.

What Is Seat Pitch, and Why Does It Matter?

Seat pitch is the distance between a point on one seat and the corresponding point on the seat directly in front of it. Airlines and aviation publications commonly use this measurement to compare the spacing between rows.

However, seat pitch does not represent the exact amount of empty space available between a passenger's knees and the seat ahead. The thickness of the seatback, its design and the cabin configuration can affect the space passengers actually experience.

A seat with a greater pitch can provide more room to move, but it does not automatically guarantee a more comfortable flight. Seat width, cushioning, recline, aisle access and the overall cabin layout also matter.

How to Choose an Economy Seat With More Legroom?

Travellers who want additional space should check the aircraft type and seat map before booking. The same airline may operate aircraft with different seating configurations, meaning the experience can vary between routes.

Passengers can also consider exit-row seats, which may provide extra legroom on certain aircraft. These seats can come with additional requirements, restrictions or charges, and passengers must meet the applicable safety criteria.

Ultimately, the best economy seat depends on individual needs. Taller travellers may prioritise legroom, while others may prefer a window seat, easier aisle access or additional space around their shoulders.

Japan Airlines, ANA and Emirates feature among the leading options for economy-class legroom in 2026, with up to 34 inches of seat pitch on selected aircraft. Korean Air also offers up to 34 inches, while JetBlue, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qantas provide other options for travellers comparing seating space.

Before booking, passengers should check the specific aircraft and seat configuration rather than relying on an airline-wide figure. A little research can help make a long journey in economy class more comfortable without necessarily paying for an upgraded cabin.