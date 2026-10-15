Rekha Gupta Slams Opposition Over Personal Attacks, Raises Punjab Drug Trade And JNU Allegations

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has been critical of the AAP and Congress parties, claiming that opposition political groups are more interested in her personal attire and activities instead of addressing the problems faced by the people. She asked how the opposition political leaders dealt with matters such as killings and drug trafficking in Punjab as well as sexual harassment charges against female students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Her comments have once again put political accountability, safety of women and the problems raised by opposition political parties under scrutiny. However, the claims of the opposition being more interested in her personal affairs must be taken in the light of the realities of each case.

Rekha Gupta accuses AAP, Congress of making personal attacks

The CM claimed that opposition politicians were more interested in commenting on her sarees, shoes and personal engagements than talking about issues of national importance.

As per Rekha Gupta, political parties must concentrate on the performance of government and issues pertaining to the citizens and not make personal attacks on political controversies.

Her remarks come after continued political unrest in Delhi regarding the SIR process in the electoral roll and opposition demonstrations. Gupta has also challenged the stand taken by AAP, Congress, and CJP during their recent political debates.

Punjab Violence and Drug Trade: CM Challenges the Opposition

Delhi Chief Minister also challenged the opposition leaders on law-and-order situation and drug trafficking in Punjab. She questioned them for remaining silent and indifferent to these issues.

News reports published on October 14, 2026, informed that Gupta mentioned the case of murder of Parvinder Singh popularly called Jhota, who was killed because he spoke against the illicit trade of drugs in the Mansa district of Punjab.

She challenged the political parties which take part in protest marches for public welfare issues to raise voice against the drug trade and law and order situation in Punjab.

These remarks amount to a political challenge to the opposition. It does not amount to evidence of opposition silence on these issues.

Sexual Harassment Allegations in JNU: Questions Asked to Congress Leaders

In addition to the previous question, Rekha Gupta asked questions to the Congress party regarding alleged sexual harassment of female students in JNU by one of its leaders. The case involves the Congress leader and ex-professor of JNU Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

According to press reports, 11 female students had accused him of sexual harassment. Reportedly, the university had relieved him of his professor post.

With regards to the seriousness of the case and evidence available to the court, it is essential to judge the status of the case. Allegations should not be treated as criminal offenses until they are legally confirmed.

Gupta criticized the Congress party for not making any decision on this issue, which reflects on how political parties should stand regarding the issue of safety and dignity of women.

Political Controversy in Delhi Escalated by Rekha Gupta's Comments

The comments by Gupta are based on the following three factors: attacks on individuals in politics, drug crime in Punjab, and sexual assault charges at JNU.

With her comments, she has forced the opposition to address these issues more directly. However, in order to analyze the different political claims, it is necessary to look into the evidence presented.