Sports Minister Mandaviya Calls For Stronger Talent Pipeline At Asian Games Review Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday urged National Sports Federations (NSFs) to strengthen talent identification and athlete development programmes, stressing that India needs a steady supply of champions to maintain its medal-winning momentum at major international competitions.

Addressing representatives of various sports federations during a review meeting of India's performance at the 2026 Asian Games, Mandaviya said the country could not depend on a few athletes to deliver medals and called for a broader pool of world-class performers across disciplines.

“How long will Mirabai Chanu alone keep winning medals for us? We need to produce 10 more Mirabai Chanus. Every federation must take this responsibility seriously. We have to identify talent, provide the right training and create an environment in which athletes can progress to the highest level,” he said.

The meeting reviewed India's fourth-place finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and assessed preparations for upcoming international events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2030 Asian Games in Doha.

Mandaviya also highlighted the importance of sports psychology, sports science and mental conditioning in helping athletes maintain focus while competing at the highest level. He called on federations to organise more competitions, improve athlete preparation and conduct an honest assessment of shortcomings in both performance and administration.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several major NSFs, including those governing athletics, shooting, boxing, archery, squash and wushu.

During the conclave, Joint Secretary (Khelo India) Vineel Krishna outlined ways to improve coordination between the Khelo India scheme and the federations. TOPS CEO Col. N.S. Johal presented a review of India's Asian Games performance and preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics. The revised guidelines booklet for Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) was also launched.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse called for federations to align their programmes with the Khelo India Mission and ensure that state and district-level bodies were established and functioning effectively.

She said talent identification needed to be supported by appropriate training and other facilities to help athletes realise their potential.

“Every NSF must ensure that state and district-level federations are also in place and functioning effectively. This work has to be undertaken wholeheartedly, alongside talent identification. Identifying talent is only one part of the process; athletes must also receive the correct training and support to reach their potential,” she said.

“Only through a collective effort can we strengthen athlete preparation, create a better pathway for talent and increase India's medal tally,” Khadse added.

Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao said India should target a top-three finish at the 2030 Asian Games in Doha. He also urged federations to treat the 2030 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be hosted by India, as a major national priority.

“We have to strive to finish third at the Asian Games in Doha. For the 2030 Commonwealth Games, we must break our own record from the 2010 Commonwealth Games and finish among the top three. Since we are hosting the Games, every NSF must take the competition seriously and prepare accordingly. We must treat this as a challenge and work towards it from now,” Rao said.

Earlier, Rao compared the country's sporting ecosystem to a four-wheel vehicle, saying progress depended on athletes, coaches, NSFs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Sports Authority of India, working together.