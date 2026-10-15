Colombians Rally Against De la Espriella's Government
(MENAFN) Opposition groups, trade unions, Indigenous organizations and social movements flooded streets across Colombia on Wednesday in a nationwide show of anger at President Abelardo de la Espriella’s government. Some demonstrations spiraled into vandalism, roadblocks and confrontations with security forces, according to authorities.
The traffic paralysis left thousands of commuters stranded.
Police moved in on multiple cities, including Ibague, to dismantle blockades and restore order. Social media footage showed scuffles between officers and protesters as the operations unfolded. In one incident in Ibague, a man wielding a knife threatened officers before being overpowered and taken into custody.
Bystanders who tried to obstruct arrests also grappled with police, leading to multiple detentions. Preliminary reports point to several arrests nationwide, but law enforcement officials have yet to publish an official national total.
The turmoil follows a controversial executive decree that De la Espriella signed a day earlier. It authorizes police to step in immediately against violent acts at demonstrations, skipping the dialogue and mediation stages previously required. Interior Minister Rodrigo Lara confirmed the government would apply the new protocol during Wednesday’s national mobilizations.
“The right to protest is respected, but there is no right to destroy, attack security forces, assault others, or sow chaos,” De la Espriella said in a statement announcing the measure.
The administration argues the decree safeguards peaceful assembly while allowing swift action against vandalism and infrastructure blockades. Civil rights groups and opposition leaders, however, question whether the rules violate constitutional guarantees of peaceful protest.
Protesters are demanding the administration reverse its economic and social policies. They are pressing for labor rights, expanded public education funding and stronger protections for civil demonstrations. Teachers’ unions want improved working conditions and health care, while student and Indigenous groups are seeking stronger protection of their rights.
Demonstrators also targeted the government’s foreign policy shift. They rejected the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel, which were cut under former President Gustavo Petro, and condemned closer alignment with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which critics see as a threat to national sovereignty.
The mobilizations marked a major test of the opposition’s ability to challenge De la Espriella’s administration.
Petro urged Colombians to join the protests, homing in on the minimum wage and rising food prices.
“If the real minimum wage falls, what we have is a decline in the standard of living of all Colombians,” Petro said in a video on the US social media platform X.
The traffic paralysis left thousands of commuters stranded.
Police moved in on multiple cities, including Ibague, to dismantle blockades and restore order. Social media footage showed scuffles between officers and protesters as the operations unfolded. In one incident in Ibague, a man wielding a knife threatened officers before being overpowered and taken into custody.
Bystanders who tried to obstruct arrests also grappled with police, leading to multiple detentions. Preliminary reports point to several arrests nationwide, but law enforcement officials have yet to publish an official national total.
The turmoil follows a controversial executive decree that De la Espriella signed a day earlier. It authorizes police to step in immediately against violent acts at demonstrations, skipping the dialogue and mediation stages previously required. Interior Minister Rodrigo Lara confirmed the government would apply the new protocol during Wednesday’s national mobilizations.
“The right to protest is respected, but there is no right to destroy, attack security forces, assault others, or sow chaos,” De la Espriella said in a statement announcing the measure.
The administration argues the decree safeguards peaceful assembly while allowing swift action against vandalism and infrastructure blockades. Civil rights groups and opposition leaders, however, question whether the rules violate constitutional guarantees of peaceful protest.
Protesters are demanding the administration reverse its economic and social policies. They are pressing for labor rights, expanded public education funding and stronger protections for civil demonstrations. Teachers’ unions want improved working conditions and health care, while student and Indigenous groups are seeking stronger protection of their rights.
Demonstrators also targeted the government’s foreign policy shift. They rejected the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel, which were cut under former President Gustavo Petro, and condemned closer alignment with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which critics see as a threat to national sovereignty.
The mobilizations marked a major test of the opposition’s ability to challenge De la Espriella’s administration.
Petro urged Colombians to join the protests, homing in on the minimum wage and rising food prices.
“If the real minimum wage falls, what we have is a decline in the standard of living of all Colombians,” Petro said in a video on the US social media platform X.
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