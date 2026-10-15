MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Railtown AI Opens Conductr Platform to Third-Party Technology Integrations, Launches Technology Integration Partner Program New program enables third-party AI technology providers to integrate directly with Conductr, expanding platform capabilities and introducing annual partner fees and consumption-based revenue opportunities for Railtown.

October 15, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) (" Railtown " or the " Company ") today announced the launch of its Technology Integration Partner Program, a strategic initiative that opens the Company's Conductr AI platform to third-party technology providers, enabling their products, models and services to be integrated directly into Conductr and made accessible to its developer and enterprise customers.

The initiative represents an important step in Railtown's strategy to establish Conductr as an open, extensible platform for artificial intelligence (AI) development, deployment and operations.

By enabling third-party technology companies to integrate directly with Conductr, Railtown intends to expand the range of AI capabilities available to its customers while creating additional commercial opportunities through partner participation fees and consumption-based services.

Rather than developing every component of the AI technology stack internally, Railtown is adopting an ecosystem-driven approach that allows specialized technology providers to contribute their innovations to the Conductr platform.

The Technology Integration Partner Program is designed to create value for three key participants: technology providers seeking broader distribution, developers and enterprises seeking access to advanced AI technologies, and Railtown through recurring partner fees and consumption-based revenue.

Opening Conductr to Third-Party Technology Providers

Through the Technology Integration Partner Program, third-party technology companies can integrate their products and services directly into the Conductr platform, making their technologies available to developers and organizations building and operating AI-powered applications.

Potential integrations include AI models, inference services, data infrastructure, specialized development tools and other technologies that complement Conductr's existing capabilities.

For Conductr customers, these integrations are intended to simplify access to third-party technologies by making them available within a common development, deployment and operational environment.

For technology partners, the program provides an additional distribution channel through which their technologies can reach Conductr's developer and enterprise customer ecosystem.

The initiative also allows Railtown to expand Conductr's capabilities through partnerships with specialized technology providers, complementing the Company's ongoing internal research and development efforts.

By integrating third-party technologies directly into Conductr, Railtown aims to reduce the complexity associated with evaluating, connecting and managing multiple independent AI services.

Building an Open Technology Ecosystem

Railtown's Technology Integration Partner Strategy follows an ecosystem approach similar in principle to that adopted by established technology platforms such as Shopify, which has built an extensive network of third-party applications and technology integrations around its core commerce platform.

Rather than attempting to develop every technology or capability internally, these platforms enable independent technology providers to extend the functionality of their ecosystems, giving customers access to a broader selection of specialized products and services.

Railtown is applying this approach to the agentic AI market by opening Conductr to third-party technology providers, enabling their models, tools and services to be integrated directly into the platform and made accessible to Conductr customers.

The Company believes this strategy can accelerate the expansion of Conductr's capabilities while providing technology partners with an additional channel to reach developers and enterprise customers.

As additional technologies become available through Conductr, Railtown believes the platform can become increasingly valuable to customers seeking a unified environment for building, deploying and operating AI applications.

A Commercial Model Designed for Recurring and Usage-Based Revenue

Railtown's Technology Integration Partner Program introduces a standardized commercial framework designed to support the expansion of the Conductr ecosystem while establishing additional revenue opportunities for the Company.

Under the program, participating technology partners pay an annual integration and participation fee of US$7,500. The program also includes a 15% service fee on third-party usage through Conductr, creating a usage-based revenue stream that scales with platform adoption.

This structure provides Railtown with two complementary sources of revenue: annual fees associated with participating technology partners and consumption-based revenue as Conductr customers utilize integrated third-party technologies.

For technology partners, the program provides an opportunity to make their products and services accessible to Conductr's developer and enterprise customers without having to independently develop and maintain a comparable deployment and operational platform.

For Conductr customers, the program provides access to an expanding selection of integrated technologies through a unified environment, simplifying the process of discovering, accessing and utilizing third-party AI services.

The Company believes this approach aligns the interests of Railtown, its technology partners and Conductr customers by creating a commercial ecosystem where each participant can benefit from broader technology availability and adoption.

Expanding Conductr's Commercial Ecosystem

The Technology Integration Partner Program represents an evolution in Railtown's approach to expanding the Conductr platform.

By establishing a framework for third-party integrations, Railtown intends to accelerate the introduction of complementary technologies while allowing its internal development teams to remain focused on Conductr's core platform capabilities, including agent deployment, orchestration, data connectivity and observability.

The program also provides a commercial structure through which technology partners can participate in the Conductr ecosystem while maintaining their focus on developing and improving their own specialized technologies.

Railtown believes that combining its internally developed technologies with integrated third-party services can strengthen Conductr's competitive positioning and provide customers with greater flexibility in selecting the AI technologies best suited to their applications.

"Our vision has never been to build every component of the AI technology stack ourselves. We believe the most powerful platforms are those that bring together the best compilatory technologies with our own and make them easily accessible to customers. By opening Conductr to third-party technology integrations, we're creating an ecosystem where innovative technology companies can reach new customers, developers can access more capabilities through a single platform, and Railtown can participate in the commercial activity generated across that ecosystem," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI.

"Much like the ecosystem approach that has helped established technology platforms such as Shopify expand their capabilities through third-party innovation, we believe Conductr can become a destination where developers and enterprises access a broad range of AI technologies without having to navigate multiple independent platforms. Importantly, our Technology Integration Partner Program also establishes a clear commercial framework that aligns the growth of our partner ecosystem with opportunities for recurring and usage-based revenue."

Advancing Railtown's Platform Strategy

The launch of the Technology Integration Partner Program complements Railtown's broader strategy of providing an integrated platform supporting the development, deployment and operation of AI agents and applications.

Through Conductr, Railtown provides developers and organizations with access to AI agent development tools, contextual data infrastructure, deployment capabilities and production observability.

Opening Conductr to third-party technology integrations extends this strategy by allowing complementary technologies to become part of the platform's broader ecosystem.

The Company believes that an open integration strategy can strengthen Conductr's value proposition, encourage broader participation from technology providers and provide customers with greater choice and flexibility.

As the Technology Integration Partner Program develops, Railtown intends to continue identifying and working with technology companies whose products and services complement Conductr's existing capabilities.

Through this initiative, Railtown aims to position Conductr as an increasingly comprehensive environment for AI development and operations, supported by a growing ecosystem of independent technology providers and a commercial model designed around recurring participation fees and platform consumption.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a technology company developing AI-powered platforms and solutions designed to simplify the development, deployment and operation of intelligent applications.

Through its Conductr platform, Railtracks Agent Development Kit and Railengine data infrastructure, Railtown provides developers and organizations with tools to build, connect, deploy and monitor AI agents and applications.

For more information, visit .







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This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.







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Source: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.