DIY Healthcare Is On The Rise Here's Why It's So Dangerous

MENAFN - The Conversation) Need treatment fast? Many people now turn to Google before a healthcare professional. From checking symptoms online to buying medicines online and taking advice from social media influencers, healthcare is increasingly becoming a do-it-yourself activity.

Convenience is a big part of the appeal. Information is available instantly – no need to wait weeks to see a GP – and online communities often provide reassurance from people with similar experiences.

Researching a health problem on the internet can feel empowering. But while greater access to health information has benefits, the rise of DIY healthcare also comes with risks. Research suggests that diagnosing and treating yourself, or relying on unqualified sources for advice, can lead to mistakes, the wrong use of medicines and delays in getting professional help.

The internet has changed the way people access health information. A few decades ago, someone worried about a symptom might consult a doctor, pharmacist or medical reference book. Today, a search engine can generate thousands of results in seconds.

The problem is that not all health information online is reliable. Websites can be difficult to navigate, use complex language, or provide incomplete, outdated, or inaccurate information.

Social media platforms in particular play a major role in the rapid spread of inaccurate and misleading health information. This can make it hard for people to judge which sources they can trust.

Reliable sources generally explain the benefits and the risks, show the research their advice is based on, and admit when the evidence is uncertain. By contrast, advice that promises miracle cures, guarantees results or dismisses professional expertise should raise concerns.

Symptoms are often difficult to interpret without medical training. Headaches, fatigue, abdominal pain and skin rashes can have dozens of potential causes.

Searching for the term“headache” can bring up rare, frightening diagnoses such as brain tumours, causing needless panic. While online searches may occasionally point people in the right direction, they can also encourage unnecessary anxiety or false reassurance.

One of the most significant consequences of DIY healthcare is delayed access to professional support. Someone who is confident in an online diagnosis may postpone seeing a healthcare professional, even when symptoms persist or worsen. Early diagnosis often improves outcomes for conditions ranging from infections to cancer. When people spend weeks or months self-treating, opportunities for earlier intervention may be missed.

The trouble with influencers

The influence of social media extends beyond diagnosis. Increasingly, people are turning to influencers and content creators for treatment advice. Some recommend supplements, herbal remedies or over-the-counter medicines for everything from anxiety to chronic pain.

Unlike doctors and pharmacists, influencers don't have to show that their advice is backed by research. Recommendations may be based on personal experience rather than scientific research. A treatment that appears harmless may interact with prescription medicines or worsen an existing condition.

For example, St John's wort, a herbal remedy often taken for low mood, can make some prescription medicines work less well, including certain contraceptives and blood thinners. Without professional advice, these interactions can easily be missed.

Buying drugs online introduces further concerns. Thousands of websites now sell medicines directly to consumers, often promising convenience and privacy. While many online pharmacies operate legally, others do not.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly warned about counterfeit and substandard medicines entering global supply chains. These products may contain the wrong ingredients, incorrect doses or no active ingredient at all. They can fail to treat illness and, in some cases, cause direct harm.

Counterfeit medicines are particularly difficult for consumers to identify, especially when websites appear professional and trustworthy.

Taking an active role in your own care can help. People who understand their condition and join in treatment decisions are often better placed to manage it. But making your own decisions about your health works best when it is supported by reliable information and professional advice.

Three simple rules can help when you search for symptoms online.

Stick to trusted sources by relying on established medical institutions such as the NHS, rather than personal blogs or social media platforms. Use the internet to prepare for an appointment: treat what you find as a list of questions for your doctor, and leave the diagnosis to them. Treat online treatment advice with caution. A supplement, herbal remedy or medicine recommended by an influencer may not be supported by evidence and could interact with other treatments. When in doubt, check with a pharmacist or doctor before trying it.

Convenience and confidence don't guarantee accuracy. Getting your health wrong can cost far more than the time you save.