Claire Agius

Lecturer/Researcher, Manchester Metropolitan University

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I am a Lecturer in Psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University, with a PhD in Psychology and Social Care and an MSc in Childhood Development. My research focuses on childhood adversity and trauma, family mental health and wellbeing, adoption and care experience, and the relational and systemic contexts that shape children's and families' lives. My doctoral research examined the mental health and wellbeing of adoptive parents raising children with complex and relational trauma histories.

My work is informed by both academic expertise and lived experience of adoption and parenting in the context of developmental and relational trauma. My current research also encompasses teacher wellbeing and resilience, trauma-informed practice, and the experiences of children and families. I have experience of co-produced and policy-facing research and work with third-sector organisations concerned with childhood trauma and family support. Before entering academia, I worked for over 20 years as a professional linguist and translator.

–present Lecturer/Researcher, Manchester Metropolitan University

2026 Manchester Metropolitan University, PhD (Psychology/Social Care)

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