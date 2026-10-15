Mitya Pearson

Associate Professor, University of Warwick

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Mitya is an Associate Professor in the Politics of Climate Change at the Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick.

Mitya completed his PhD at the Department of Political Economy, King's College London (KCL). Mitya has lectured on British politics at POLIS, the University of Cambridge, and worked for several years as a researcher in energy and climate change policy at a Westminster think tank. Mitya was previously a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at KCL and then the University of Warwick, conducting a project conducting a project examining UK government decision-making on climate change since 2008.

Mitya's research focuses on various aspects of environmental politics in Britain and Europe.



2023–present Assistant Professor, University of Warwick

2021–2023 Research Fellow, King's College London 2020–2021 Teaching Associate, University of Cambridge

2021 King's College London, PhD

ExperienceEducation