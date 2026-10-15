Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Mitya Pearson

Mitya Pearson


Date: 2026-10-15 08:04:56

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, University of Warwick
Profile Articles

Mitya is an Associate Professor in the Politics of Climate Change at the Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick.

Mitya completed his PhD at the Department of Political Economy, King's College London (KCL). Mitya has lectured on British politics at POLIS, the University of Cambridge, and worked for several years as a researcher in energy and climate change policy at a Westminster think tank. Mitya was previously a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow at KCL and then the University of Warwick, conducting a project conducting a project examining UK government decision-making on climate change since 2008.

Mitya's research focuses on various aspects of environmental politics in Britain and Europe.

Experience
  • 2023–present Assistant Professor, University of Warwick
  • 2021–2023 Research Fellow, King's College London
  • 2020–2021 Teaching Associate, University of Cambridge
Education
  • 2021 King's College London, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN15102026000199003603ID1111814149


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search