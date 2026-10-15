Russian Drone Strike Hits Shop In Odesa Region, Injuring Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“What is happening is Russia's pointed response to the signals it is receiving from America. Unfortunately, there are dangerous signals about the possibility of further sanctions relief. These sanctions were imposed by the world, by America, Europe, and our partners in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its war against us. Nothing has changed. The war has not stopped. The sanctions must not be lifted. Russia must end the slaughter it itself started and has continued for 1,695 days now. More money to fund the killing will not help bring this about. Strength is what is needed, and America is stronger than Russian terror,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted that the strike had partially destroyed the shop and damaged cars, leaving three people injured.

“It is important that our partners help us defend against this. Residential buildings, stores, energy and other critical infrastructure are under attack virtually nonstop. Not a single hour of peace,” the President emphasized.

region hit by largest-ever attack: Critical infrastructure and logistics damaged, people kille

As Ukrinform reported, Russian attacks in the Odesa region have damaged apartment blocks, an industrial facility and a bank building.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine