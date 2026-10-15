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President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Kassym-Jomart Tokayev And Officially Inaugurates Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-15 08:01:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on October 15.

This was reported by the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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