President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Kassym-Jomart Tokayev And Officially Inaugurates Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on October 15.
This was reported by the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
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