Can Imran Khan Be Asked To Leave India? Actor's Citizenship, Law Explained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Imran Khan, who went viral on social media after clips of him getting detained gained traction online, has been asked to leave India after participating in protests.

Khan was seen protesting in Mumbai demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While this gained significant traction online, many people criticised his actions.

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Here is everything you need to know about Imran Khan and this controversy:

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan is an actor who has worked in Bollywood films and is largely known for his romantic comedies like 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' and eccentric films like 'Delhi Belly'.

Khan has been on hiatus from Bollywood for the past decade, and will be marking his return with the film 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' set to release on streaming platforms in December.

He is also the nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Why has he been asked to leave India?

On October 10, Imran Khan joined a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan organised by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He participated in this protest even though he is not an Indian national.

What is a Leave India Notice and who can it be issued to?

A Leave India Notice is an order directing a foreign national to leave India in a stipulated amount of time.

This order is issued to foreign nationals and can be contested.

Who filed the notice against him and on what grounds?

According to a Hindustan Times report, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks.

He called for immediate police action and alleged that Khan had misused his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) status.

What is Imran Khan's citizenship? Can he be forced to leave India?

Imran Khan is a US citizen and holds an OCI card. However, despite the name, the card does not confer citizenship to the holder.

The OCI card allows multiple-entry into India, but does not allow the card holder to participate in elections.

The fact that he isn't a citizen of India allows Indian authorities to be able to direct Khan to leave the country.

What protests did Imran Khan take part in?

Khan participated in the CJP-organised protests demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Protests have intensified recently weeks as opposition parties and critics said the voter roll revision could disenfranchise millions of constituents, benefitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ECI has rejected allegations of impropriety, saying the revision was intended to remove duplicate and ineligible voters, including "foreign illegal immigrants".

What does the law say?

The law does permit this act - with two main sections coming into play:

Section 7 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 gives the the Government of India to issue orders, directions, or instructions to regulate, restrict, or prohibit the entry, departure, presence, or movement of foreigners in India.

Section 29 of the Act governs the power of removal, allowing the Central Government to direct the removal of a foreigner from India "for contravention of any of the provisions of this Act or any rule or order made thereunder or an adverse security report, and thereupon any officer of the Government shall have all reasonable powers necessary to enforce such directions."

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