Conavi Medical To Showcase FDA-Cleared Hybrid Imaging System At TCT 2026



Dr. Megha Prasad to deliver podium presentation featuring Conavi's hybrid IVUS–OCT imaging

Abstract presentation on saline-based hybrid IVUS–OCT imaging Participation in two CRF Imaging Lab physician education sessions



TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced its participation in Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026, taking place October 31–November 3, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

This will be Conavi's first TCT conference since receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its next-generation hybrid intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system. Conavi will showcase the cleared system alongside an expanded scientific and educational program featuring a podium case presentation, a new preclinical abstract and participation in two CRF Imaging Lab sessions.

Conavi's technology combines the depth of IVUS with the high resolution of OCT, providing simultaneous, co-registered views of coronary arteries within a single system. TCT provides an opportunity to introduce physicians to the next-generation platform and discuss the growing role of hybrid imaging in guiding percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

“This year's TCT marks an important step for Conavi as we showcase our next-generation system following FDA clearance, giving physicians IVUS and OCT imaging simultaneously in a single pullback,” said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical.“With a podium presentation, an abstract and participation in physician education sessions on the program, we have a broader presence at TCT this year. We look forward to introducing physicians to our cleared system and building relationships with potential clinical users as we advance our U.S. commercialization.”

Podium presentation on hybrid imaging in complex PCI

“Detection of Post-Stent Medial Dissection and White Thrombus Using Hybrid IVUS OCT Imaging May Help Guide Management”



Presenter: Megha Prasad, MD, MS, Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Date: Monday, November 2, 2026

Time: 4:30–4:35 p.m. PT

TCT number: 2177

Session: CHIP: Complication Cascades | TCT number: 2177 Location: Complex Cases Theater 4, Sails Pavilion, Upper Level

Abstract presentation on saline based hybrid imaging

“Saline-Based Hybrid IVUS–OCT Imaging: Feasibility of Contrast-Free Dual-Modality Intracoronary Imaging in a Porcine Model”



Presenter: Megha Prasad, MD, MS, Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Date: Monday, November 2, 2026

Time: 12:20 p.m. PT

Session: Hybrid (IVUS/OCT) and Contrast-Free Intracoronary Imaging

Session time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. PT Location: Station 6

CRF Imaging Lab education seminars

Seminar 1 - Acute coronary syndrome, calcium and hybrid imaging



Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 8:00–9:30 a.m. PT

Conavi hybrid imaging presentation: 9:10 a.m., led by Megha Prasad, MD

Moderator: Khady Fall, MD Location: Imaging Pavilion

Seminar 2 - Left main/bifurcation disease, chronic total occlusion and in-stent restenosis



Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 10:00–11:30 a.m. PT

Moderators: Akiko Maehara, MD, and Mitsuaki Matsumura, PhD Location: Imaging Pavilion

About TCT

Organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics is an international educational meeting focused on interventional cardiovascular medicine, bringing together physicians, researchers and industry to share research and advances in catheter-based therapies.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented hybrid imaging system is the first system to co-register and co-align intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging beams to enable simultaneous hybrid imaging of coronary arteries. The hybrid imaging system has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit .

Forward looking information

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi's resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging and the ability of Conavi's hybrid imaging system to meet market needs. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are“forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as“shall”,“intends”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“might”,“can”,“could”,“would” or“will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the“Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at ). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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