Geotab Selected By Autotech Breakthrough As 2026“In-Cabin Intelligence Company Of The Year” For GO Focus AI Dash Cams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in Automotive & Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today announced that Geotab, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, has been named“In-Cabin Intelligence Company of the Year” in the 7th annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The award recognizes Geotab's GO Focus TMfamily of AI dash cams for their proactive approach to driver safety. Edge AI analyzes driver behavior in real time, to detect distracted driving, drowsiness, phone use, tailgating and stop sign violations. Computer vision AI with up to 99% accuracy means the fleet managers review real risks, not noise. In-cabin intelligence flows directly into the operational workflow in one platform. If the system detects a high-risk behavior, the driver receives voice coaching to allow self-correction in the moment. Drivers can also initiate event capture and upload video footage to assist with driver exoneration.

GO Focus provides privacy-conscious options including a road-facing only camera variant and "Lens-as-a-Sensor" mode which detects events without retaining video, for contexts where any footage retention is restricted.

“The safest fleet is one where accidents don't happen. Geotab's Video Coaching powered by GO Focus AI Dash Cams makes that possible - helping organizations protect drivers, reduce risk and create safer roads,” said Sabina Martin, Vice President, Product Management at Geotab.“This award from AutoTech Breakthrough validates the industry shift from reactive reporting to proactive risk management for driver safety and exoneration.”

The transportation technology sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move, transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, transportation technology is delivering greater safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global automotive and mobility landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how vehicles are designed, manufactured, driven and maintained. From autonomous driving platforms and connected vehicle software to AI-driven safety systems, IoT-based fleet and telematics monitoring, and next-generation electrification and battery innovations, these innovations are enabling automotive companies to operate more efficiently, deliver safer and smarter transportation, and shape the future of how the world moves.

“Geotab GO Focus brings actionable intelligence right into the cab, to help drivers prevent risk in the moment when it counts. The in-cabin camera category is expanding quickly, but most solutions offer limited camera and review options,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“Geotab's GO Focus family processes video on the device, using real-time, two-pass AI to detect and re-evaluate risk events, reducing alert noise and surfacing the most critical events for fleet managers. We're awarding Geotab with 'In-Cabin Intelligence Company of the Year.'”

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers - from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government - Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

Media Contact: Bryan Vaughn AutoTech Breakthrough... 949.529.4120