Jyong Biotech Announces Proposed Texas Facility To Support Potential Commercialization Of Its Drug Candidates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Taipei City, Taiwan, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the "Company" or "Jyong Biotech"), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today announced that it plans to establish a potential new manufacturing facility and U.S. operations center in Texas. The initiative is intended to support the Company's U.S. operations and position it for the potential future commercialization of its proprietary investigational drug candidates, if approved.

Following an evaluation of factors including government policies, market conditions, workforce recruitment and logistics, Jyong Biotech has submitted a facility and operations plan to local government authorities in the State of Texas and is preparing to commence formal communications with the relevant government agencies regarding the relevant procedures.

The Company selected Texas based on factors including competitive land costs, a favorable corporate tax structure, state tax exemptions and manufacturing incentives. The Company currently expects the proposed facility to possess pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and the Company is also evaluating whether the proposed facility may include additional production lines for health supplements, subject, among others, to further planning, regulatory requirements and available funding.

"We believe establishing manufacturing capacity in the United States will support our long-term commercial plans," stated Fu-Feng Kuo, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Jyong Biotech." Texas offers a favorable business environment and potential state tax incentives, which we believe will allow us to build the infrastructure needed to support the potential commercial activities and operations of our drug candidates, if approved."

The U.S. is Jyong Biotech's highest-priority market due to favorable drug pricing dynamics and the broader international recognition of FDA-approved pharmaceuticals. The Company believes that FDA approvals for its product candidates, if obtained, may facilitate regulatory filings in other markets; however, approval in any other jurisdiction is not assured.

According to a 2012 review published in the Canadian Urological Association Journal, approximately 8.7 million American men are potential candidates for treatment of BPH-related LUTS each year. According to a 2015 review published in The Canadian Journal of Urology, approximately 12.2 million U.S. men were actively managed for BPH/LUTS as of 2015. Based on that review's breakdown of this actively managed population, the Company believes there is a potential commercial opportunity across the following segments:



Watchful-Waiting Population: Approximately 35% of actively managed patients are in watchful waiting and receive no pharmacological therapy, and represent the Company's intended primary target population, if new drug candidate is approved.

Discontinued Treatment Population: An estimated 9.1% of actively managed patients have discontinued drug therapy and returned to watchful waiting, representing a potential secondary target population. Current Treatment Population: For the 54.8% of actively managed patients taking chemical medications, the Company believes new drug candidate, if approved, could potentially be evaluated as a combination or alternative therapy.



"Our commercial strategy in the U.S. targets a significant patient population," added Chairwoman Kuo." With nearly 35 percent of patients in watchful waiting and almost 10 percent discontinuing drug treatment, we believe our drug candidates, if approved, will address this unmet medical need."

As of the date of this press release, Jyong Biotech does not have any approved drug products available for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Jyong Biotech will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure obligations and provide timely, accurate, and complete updates on material developments.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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