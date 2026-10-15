Blue Gold Unveils First Internal Version Of Its Gold-Powered Financial Services Platform, Built For AI Agent Payments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Standard Gold app brings USD accounts, virtual cards and allocated physical gold together in one experience, with a payments layer designed to let customers authorize AI agents to pay on their behalf LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL)(NASDAQ:BGLWW) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the first internal version of Standard Gold, the Company's new gold-powered financial services platform. The internal build, now in testing with the Blue Gold team, brings everyday money and gold ownership into a single mobile experience for iOS and Android, and has been designed from the start to support payments made by AI agents. The milestone marks a key step in Blue Gold's strategy to extend beyond mining into gold financial services, beginning with payments and settlement in gold. Standard Gold connects banking services with Blue Gold's existing SGC gold platform and its custody, treasury and settlement infrastructure.







Standard Gold accounts and cards





My Gold: physical bar allocations

Built for AI Agent Payments

Standard Gold is being built so that customers can authorize AI agents to make purchases and payments on their behalf, within rules the customer sets. Blue Gold is developing agentic payment capabilities in which customers will be able to:



Set spending limits, approved merchants or categories, and the thresholds at which an agent must ask for approval

See every agent-initiated transaction with a clear receipt showing its stages, fees and reference Pause or revoke an agent's permissions at any time



Agent payments will draw from the customer's linked USD account. Gold sales will remain customer-initiated, so an agent cannot convert a customer's gold without their approval.

According to Deloitte, by 2030 agentic commerce could drive up to $17.5 trillion in commerce, making it a pivotal force in the future of payments and consumer engagement.1 DataM Intelligence estimates the agentic payments market at $18 million in 2025 and projects it will reach $398.99 billion by 2035, with North America accounting for a 36.8% share.2

"Gold has been trusted as a store of value for thousands of years. With Standard Gold, we are making it part of how people spend, save and pay every day," said Kevin Clark, Executive Chairman of Blue Gold. "Building agentic payments into the platform from day one means our customers, and the AI agents they choose to trust, will be able to transact against real gold with clear controls."

What the First Internal Version Includes



Accounts and cards: A card-first home screen lets customers manage multiple accounts and cards, switch between them, and add money, send, request and exchange funds. Virtual debit cards are planned for the initial release, with physical cards to follow. Card spending draws from the linked USD account, giving customers control over when they convert their gold.

My Gold: A dedicated space shows customers the physical gold behind their holdings, including each bar's serial number, purity, weight, allocated share and vault location.

Buy, sell and send gold: Customers can buy SGC using their available USD balance, sell SGC back into USD, and send SGC to other people. Planned recurring purchases will help customers build their gold holdings over time. Rewards: Rewards will be redeemable toward gold when customers choose, on a foundation designed to support membership tiers and more tailored rewards in the future.







Bar details behind a customer's gold





Gold purchase confirmation

"This first internal version shows the platform working end to end: USD accounts, cards and allocated physical gold in one place," said Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer of Blue Gold. "We designed the payments layer so that AI agents can operate inside boundaries the customer controls. We believe that is where everyday payments are heading, and we want gold to be part of it."

Blue Gold will continue internal testing and refinement of the platform while it finalizes its banking partnerships. Standard Gold is not currently available to the public. Launch timing, availability, eligibility and final product terms will be announced closer to release. Product images are previews; balances, cards and gold allocations shown are illustrative.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (NASDAQ:BGL)(NASDAQ:BGLWW) is a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet. The Company's mission is to explore, develop and operate high quality mining projects while leveraging modern technologies to sell the gold directly to end customers in tokenized form. Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the development, timing, features and availability of the Standard Gold platform, its agentic payment capabilities and the Company's banking partnerships. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; the Company's ability to complete development of the platform and enter into definitive agreements with banking partners; technology and integration risks; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited, including those affecting digital assets, banking and payments, or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Market data cited in this release is from third-party sources and has not been independently verified by the Company. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Sources

1. Deloitte, "How agentic AI is transforming e-commerce and commerce payments."

2. DataM Intelligence, "Agentic Payments Market."

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

...

SOURCE Blue Gold Limited



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







