Fusemachines Unveils Hirefoundry.Ai, Evolving From A Single Interview Agent To A Growing Platform Of AI Agents For Enterprise Hiring

HireFoundry is built around a simple principle: the right AI agent for every hiring moment, with recruiters leading every step. Rather than replacing human judgment, HireFoundry equips recruiters with intelligent AI assistance to better understand candidates, conduct more meaningful interviews, and evaluate hiring information with greater confidence.

Built on Fusemachines' more than a decade of experience developing enterprise AI solutions, HireFoundry is designed to work alongside existing Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), with connectivity to more than 30 ATS platforms, enabling enterprises to introduce AI capabilities into their existing recruitment processes.

From a Single Interview Agent to a Growing Platform of Specialized AI Agents

Fusemachines' journey toward HireFoundry began with the introduction of its Interview Agent, initially developed to help recruiters conduct more effective interviews through intelligent question generation, real-time assistance, and candidate evaluation. The response from customers was positive, which the Company believes reflects demand for AI agents that could meaningfully assist recruiters while preserving human judgment and control.

Encouraged by this feedback, Fusemachines expanded its vision beyond interviews, announcing its broader Agentic AI Suite for Talent Acquisition. The suite introduced additional specialized AI agents designed to support different stages of recruitment, including candidate shortlisting, interview assistance, and candidate trust assessments. Rather than relying on a single AI tool, enterprises could begin adopting a growing collection of purpose-built agents addressing distinct challenges throughout the hiring process.

HireFoundry.ai represents the next major step in this progression: from one Interview Agent, to a suite of specialized agents, to a dedicated platform bringing them together. The platform establishes a unified identity and destination for Fusemachines' talent acquisition solutions, allowing enterprises to discover, deploy, and expand their use of AI agents as their recruitment needs evolve.

This approach reflects Fusemachines' broader strategy of developing specialized AI agents for enterprise workflows, starting with specific high-value use cases, incorporating customer feedback, and expanding successful capabilities into comprehensive solutions.

Specialized AI Agents Across the Hiring Lifecycle

HireFoundry brings together specialized AI agents that support recruiters before, during, and after candidate interviews. The platform currently highlights three core agents:



Candidate Shortlisting Agent: Goes beyond traditional keyword matching to analyze candidates against job descriptions and recruiter-defined criteria, providing transparent scoring and supporting evidence while allowing recruiters to determine which candidates move forward.

Interview Agent: Assists recruiters during live interviews by preparing candidate-specific questions, analyzing responses in real time, and suggesting relevant follow-up questions. The agent helps recruiters conduct more substantive interviews, including for specialized roles outside their areas of expertise, while organizing interview findings for subsequent evaluation. Candidate Trust Agent: Helps recruiters identify information that may warrant further review by comparing candidate resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and available identity-related signals. The agent highlights inconsistencies and provides supporting evidence, leaving interpretation and decisions to human recruiters.



Together, these agents support more consistent and efficient recruitment processes while preserving human oversight. HireFoundry's modular architecture allows enterprises to adopt individual capabilities and expand their use of AI over time as additional agents and capabilities are introduced.

HireFoundry.ai

"The feedback we have received from customers since introducing our Interview Agent has been incredibly encouraging," said Giovanni Lemus, Vice President of Product at Fusemachines. "What started as a single agent helping recruiters conduct better interviews has grown into a broader suite of AI capabilities, and now HireFoundry brings them together in one dedicated platform. This progression has been shaped by what we have learned from customers and their growing interest in using AI throughout the hiring process. Our focus remains on helping recruiters work more effectively while keeping human judgment at the center of every hiring decision."

Since introducing its Agentic AI Suite, Fusemachines has continued to receive positive customer feedback, particularly on the Interview Agent's ability to improve interview quality, consistency, and efficiency. This includes the deployment of Fusemachines' agentic AI technology by a multibillion-dollar recruitment and workforce solutions company.

"Building AI agents that can understand candidate context, assist in real-time conversations, and provide reliable insights requires bringing together several advanced AI capabilities," said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology at Fusemachines. "As we expand from individual agents into a broader platform, we are continuing to improve their intelligence, reliability, and ability to work together. We are also exploring how emerging technologies like AI Twins could create entirely new ways for candidates and recruiters to interact. Our focus is on building technology that is both powerful and practical for real-world enterprise use."

Looking ahead, Fusemachines is exploring the potential integration of its emerging AI Twin technology into HireFoundry, which could eventually enable candidates and recruiters to interact through AI-powered representations. The company intends to approach these emerging capabilities with an emphasis on transparency, consent, privacy, and human oversight, consistent with its broader vision of building AI that works alongside humans, on human terms.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the Company helps drive clients' AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, features, benefits, and potential uses of HireFoundry and the Company's AI agents, including the Candidate Shortlisting Agent, Interview Agent, and Candidate Trust Agent; the introduction of additional agents and capabilities; the potential development and integration of the Company's AI Twin technology into HireFoundry; customer adoption, deployment, and demand for the Company's talent acquisition solutions; the Company's agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“envision,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that HireFoundry or the Company's AI agents may not achieve market acceptance or deliver expected benefits; the risk that additional agents or capabilities may not be successfully developed or introduced; the risk that the Company's AI Twin technology may not be successfully developed, may not achieve the capabilities described, may not be integrated into HireFoundry, or may never be commercialized; risks of inaccurate, biased, or unintended outputs from AI systems used in hiring; uncertain and evolving laws, regulations, and standards governing artificial intelligence, automated employment decision tools, employment and anti-discrimination, privacy, consent, identity, and likeness; potential reputational harm or liability associated with the use of AI in recruitment; risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company's ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; reliance on third-party platforms, including applicant tracking systems, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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