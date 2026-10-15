Carecloud To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026
The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 877-704-4453 or 201-389-0920 and referencing“CareCloud, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call” or click the Call Me link for instant telephone access. Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events.
A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately three hours after conclusion of the call on the CareCloud investor relations website. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13762600. The telephone replay will be available through January 5, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
About CareCloud
CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.
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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.
SOURCE CareCloud
Company Contact:
Bonnie Boyer
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
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Investor Contact:
Stephen Snyder
Chief Executive Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
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