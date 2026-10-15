Kelley Blue Book Homes Expands Into Ten New Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homeowners in 23 states and the District of Columbia can now get neighborhood-level valuations designed to land within 3% of final sale price

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Blue Book Homes today expanded its home valuation platform into eight additional states and Washington, D.C., just as homeowners continue to navigate the fall selling season, the housing market's second-busiest selling season. The new markets are Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The expansion comes two months after the platform's August launch. KBB Homes is now accessible to home buyers and sellers in 23 states and Washington, D.C. The company plans to complete its national rollout by early 2027.

The expansion addresses a persistent problem in residential real estate: homeowners making decisions about whether and when to sell based on inaccurate estimates. Popular online valuation tools have a median error of more than 7%, roughly $35,000 on a $500,000 home, because they rely on metro-wide averages and public records rather than micro-market trends. For sellers, buyers and investors alike, the market has lacked a consistent, independent valuation source, and the stakes are rising. With mortgage rates climbing to their highest level in a year, buyers have less room in their budgets, and homes priced above market are more likely to sit. An accurate valuation from the start has never mattered more.

"With rates rising, buyers are more price-sensitive than ever, and sellers who get it right on day one have the advantage," said John Liss, CEO of Kelley Blue Book Homes. "Homeowners in these new markets now have the same independent, accurate valuation the Kelley Blue Book name has stood for in cars for nearly a century. That helps them list with confidence before the market slows for winter."

Unlike many widely available valuation tools that use metro-wide averages and public records, Kelley Blue Book Homes instead uses neighborhood-level pricing powered by True Footage's TrueTracts technology. It accounts for micro-market trends, seasonal timing and the actual condition of the property. Homeowners can also add details that public records miss, such as renovations and upgrades. Since launch, homeowners have requested more than 100,000 valuations and 500 agents have joined as Kelley Blue Book Homes Verified Agents.

About Kelley Blue Book Homes

Kelley Blue Book Homes is a home valuation platform that connects homeowners, buyers, and real estate professionals through trusted, independent pricing data. Backed by nearly a century of Kelley Blue Book valuation expertise and powered by True Footage, the appraisal technology platform bringing institutional-grade accuracy to residential real estate, Kelley Blue Book Homes delivers free home valuations engineered to land within 3% of the final sale price. For sellers, that means pricing clarity to maximize their outcome. For buyers, the confidence to make their best offer. For agents, a trusted brand that delivers motivated clients actively entering the market. The platform has launched across ten states, with national expansion underway. Visit KelleyBlueBookHomes.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Amanda Orr for Kelley Blue Book Homes

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202-459-1304

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