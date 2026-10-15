AMLM Announces Appointment Of Independent Directors And Launch Of Shareholder Ambassador Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM), operating as American Mineral Resources, today announced two major corporate governance and shareholder-engagement initiatives: the appointment of Andrew Childs and Morgan Fahimi as independent directors and Audit Committee members, and the launch of the AMLM Ambassador Program for long-standing shareholders.

Independent Director Appointments Strengthen Governance for OTCQB Uplisting

The Company has appointed Andrew Childs and Morgan Fahimi as independent members of the Board of Directors, completing AMLM's independence requirements for OTCIQ, OTCQB, and other senior-market listing applications.

Mr. Childs brings more than three decades of global Mineral Exploration leadership across Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Cyprus, and North America. Mr. Childs is a seasoned Resource Sector entrepreneur actively involved in the Australian and International Mineral Exploration industries for over three decades. He currently serves on the board of AMR Resources Acquisition Corporation and holds multiple directorships across the resource sector.

Mr. Fahimi, CFO and director of AMR Resources Acquisition Corp, adds over twenty years of experience in financial data, institutional research, market intelligence, and global commercial operations. Since March 2021 Mr. Fahimi has led the sales efforts of Acuris, a media company specializing in high-value content for financial professionals. He also serves as a director of Signal Research, a quantitative research firm serving institutional investors.

Their appointments provide AMLM with:



Independent audit oversight

Board independence for OTCQB compliance Improved readiness for senior-market uplisting



AMLM Launches Ambassador Program for Shareholder Engagement

American Lithium Minerals also announced the launch of the AMLM Ambassador Program, now open to existing shareholders. The program formalizes a direct engagement channel between management and long-standing shareholders while maintaining full compliance with public-information disclosure standards. (AMLM Ambassador Program | American Mineral Resources )

Program benefits include:



Periodic discussions with management

Shareholder recognition opportunities

A private Ambassador community Educational content on AMLM's projects and strategy

All information shared with Ambassadors will be released publicly at the same time, ensuring compliance with disclosure rules.

Frank Kristan, President and CEO of American Lithium Minerals, Inc., stated:

“Andrew and Morgan bring exceptional governance, financial intelligence, and resource-sector leadership. Their appointments strengthen AMLM's board independence and audit oversight, supporting our uplisting strategy and reinforcing our commitment to transparent, investor-ready operations. At the same time, the AMLM Ambassador Program formalizes our long-standing commitment to shareholder engagement and ensures our most dedicated investors have a direct line to management as we continue advancing our multi-asset critical minerals portfolio.”

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM's portfolio includes 11 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada.( )

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company's ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

1007 South Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

Telephone: (775) 587-6137

Email: ...

Website:

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