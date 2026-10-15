Aeroplan Members Get Rewarded For Coveted Dining Reservations And Experiences Via Expanded DINR Partnership



DINR Premium gives Aeroplan Members priority access to hard-to-book reservations, first access to culinary event tickets, reserved inventory and distinctive culinary experiences. Aeroplan Members can now earn 1,000 bonus Aeroplan points when they subscribe to a DINR Premium membership, and 100 Aeroplan points on each eligible, completed DINR reservation as a DINR Premium member plus earning opportunities on culinary experiences and events.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exceptional dining just got more rewarding. Aeroplan and DINR have expanded their partnership to reward Aeroplan Members for dining at select, sought-after restaurants, and enjoying exclusive culinary experiences and chef collaborations booked through DINR and specifically, the DINR Premium Membership. A first-of-its-kind dining membership in Canada, DINR Premium combines exclusive benefits and personalized service with new opportunities to earn Aeroplan points.









“Air Canada has long championed exceptional culinary experiences that connect Canadians with memorable dining moments,” said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada.“Aeroplan's partnership with DINR helps Aeroplan Members go from discovering remarkable restaurants to experiencing them firsthand, while earning rewards along the way.”

Unlock Exceptional Experiences at Top Eateries

DINR Premium brings a range of added benefits to culinary enthusiasts in Canada and beyond, including:



Priority reservations at select acclaimed, in-demand restaurants, including same-day and exclusive inventory, at select restaurants.



Ticketing for select private dining events, chef collaborations, culinary retreats and special events.



Dedicated personal booking assistance from DINR when seeking reservations at select restaurants.



First access to DINR Supper Club dinners and other intimate, member-first events.

Curated culinary content, including long-form stories, chef features and expert-led recommendations.



“DINR Premium was built to fundamentally change how people experience the best of Canadian hospitality,” said Jennifer Tremblay, CEO of DINR.“Our Premium Members already enjoy first access to some of the country's most sought-after restaurants and culinary experiences, personal booking assistance for hard-to-get tables, and a growing collection of benefits across dining, travel and lifestyle. We're proud to be the first and only dining reservation platform to offer Aeroplan points, adding another powerful layer of value for our community. It's not just an incredibly exciting step for our DINR Premium Members, but also for the industry, giving Canada's best restaurants a differentiated platform that rewards discovery and loyalty, drives engagement and connects them with one of the country's most valuable communities of travelers and diners.”

DINR Premium Members Earn with Each Eligible, Completed Reservation, Experience and More

Whether they're at a favourite restaurant close to home or exploring a new culinary destination as they travel, Aeroplan Members can now earn points through DINR Premium:



Earn 1,000 bonus Aeroplan points when they purchase a DINR Premium Membership.

Earn 100 Aeroplan points with every completed reservation with a DINR Premium Membership. Earn Aeroplan points on select culinary events and more when purchased via DINR as a DINR Premium Member.



The new earn structure builds on Aeroplan's Strategic Partnership with DINR which launched in October 2025. For more information and terms and conditions, visit .

Sign up online or download the DINR app and upgrade to DINR Premium to unlock these benefits and begin earning Aeroplan points.

About DINR

DINR is a Canadian dining and hospitality platform connecting diners with exceptional restaurants, chefs and culinary experiences. Founded in Montréal, DINR has grown into a national dining platform, offering access to coveted restaurant reservations, exclusive culinary events, DINR Premium Membership benefits and original editorial content. DINR is also the Operating Partner of Air Canada's Best New Restaurants, helping bring the annual ranking to life through its restaurant expertise and national dining community. Through its curated restaurant collection and growing portfolio of culinary experiences and products, DINR celebrates the people, places and ideas shaping Canada's dining culture.

About Aeroplan

Air Canada's Aeroplan is Canada's leading travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million active members worldwide. Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points with over 50 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights starting at 6,000 points, Air Canada Vacations packages, and 9,000+ hotel partner properties, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple, and Dyson via the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting at 3,500 points. To join Aeroplan and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).



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